Nancy Guthrie Neighbor Details Exactly What Happened With ‘Strange Guy’ Outside Her Home

As the search for Nancy Guthrie continues into its sixth week, a neighbor of the 84-year-old mother has shared more details about a “strange guy” she spotted in the neighborhood three weeks before Nancy’s presumed abduction.

Appearing on the Monday (March 9) episode of Brian Entin Investigates podcast, Aldine Meister, who has lived in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood of Tucson, Arizona, for almost 30 years, said she was “freaked out” by the sighting.

Meister showed Entin into her bathroom, pointing out the window from which she noticed the suspicious individual. “I saw him out there. So I couldn’t make out his face, although his hat was way down. He was walking down the road, I saw him, and I was like, ‘Ohh that guy doesn’t fit,'” she said, per the Irish Star.

She continued, “He was kind of hunched over, not in walking or hiking gear. He was dressed in street clothing. So I thought that was weird because that’s not normal.”

Meister said the person “wasn’t going terribly quickly like a normal person who’s getting exercise,” adding, “He was kind of going slowly, and when he walked by this street, he really took a long look at it.”

Nancy, the mother of Today’s Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona. Since then, investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and shared a description of the potential abductor. No suspects have been named.

Meister told Entin she wasn’t home the night Nancy was taken. “I arrived home the next morning, and then when we all found out she was missing, we all went out looking for her,” she shared, noting that they assumed she’d taken a fall somewhere and that they’d soon find her.

“I was shocked, my elderly mother lives a street away, so I was like ‘Oh my gosh, this is terrifying for Nancy,'” she added. “We all went out on foot and driving around. I asked the sheriff a few questions, and he was like ‘Yep, we already did that.'”

Meister revealed that at the time, she didn’t mention the “strange guy” to anyone other than her husband and mother. However, since Nancy’s disappearance, she has reported her sighting to the authorities. The investigation is ongoing.