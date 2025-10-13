HGTV Star Christina Haack Hits Back at Ex Josh Hall After Cryptic ‘Liar’ Post

Christina Haack has called out her ex-husband, Josh Hall, after he made a cryptic post on Instagram, allegedly calling her a “liar.”

Speaking to Fox News Digital, the HGTV star said, “I’m not a liar, and I don’t even think anyone can make that up. That’s very odd. Honestly, I think his 15 minutes is almost up, so maybe time to stop posting strange quotes.”

Hall’s Instagram Story, which has since expired, read, “Never argue with liars. You can’t win, because they believe their own lies,” per The New York Post. His comments came just days after Haack opened up about the divorce in a People magazine cover story.

In the interview with People, Haack revealed that after the split, her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, had Hall removed from The Flip Off, the HGTV show where Haack and Hall initially teamed up in a renovation battle against Tarek and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

“Well, I asked him to do that, so my reaction was ‘Thank you,’” Haack told Fox News Digital. “It was ultimately definitely the best decision for the show. We had an incredible time filming that show. I’m very proud of that show and I think the dynamic would have been very different if that other person was involved.”

The Christina in the Country host and Hall filed for divorce last July after almost three years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Since then, the exes had been embroiled in an intense legal battle over spousal support and other financial matters, including the selling of Haack’s $4.5 million Tennessee farmhouse. The divorce was finalized earlier this year.

Haack was previously married to Tarek from 2009 to 2016; the pair shares two children. After they split, Haack married Ant Anstead in 2018 and welcomed a son together in 2019. Haack and Anstead later split, finalizing their divorce in June 2021.

Last month, Haack opened up about her failed marriages in an emotional Instagram post, writing, “I’ve gone through many battles with myself and my ego. Biggest battle has been Embarrassment. Embarrassment over allowing myself to be treated certain ways and having 3 failed marriages. Trust me that one hurts and still at times makes me cringe.”

She added, “I’ve had to forgive myself and trust that things happen for a reason. I had to finally look myself in the mirror, do the work (with my amazing life coach) and ultimately decide to take ownership over my choices and most importantly- to forgive myself.”