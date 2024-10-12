Christina Hall’s Ex Josh Tries to Halt Sale of $4.5 Million HGTV Home Amid Divorce Battle

The saga between Christina Hall and her estranged husband continues with a new twist that looks like something straight out of an episode of Judge Judy. After the HGTV real estate expert and designer listed her six-bedroom Leipers Fork, Tennessee, farmhouse last week, her ex Josh is now looking to stop the sale.

According to an October 9 document obtained by People, Josh put in a request for the court to prevent or postpone the property sale. The house is fully in Christina’s name as the 41-year-old bought it in 2021, yet Josh claims he has an “appreciation interest” in it given he made mortgage payments during the marriage.

Josh also makes a claim that the Flip or Flop star requested that they make an agreement to sell the house. He says he rejected the offer before she went ahead and listed it. Josh cites a September agreement that allows him to live in the property if it’s not being rented out. He then would stay with family. He argues if the house is sold, “my living expenses will undoubtedly increase.”

It didn’t take Christina long to have a clapback to the petition filing saying she “gave proper and timely notice” to him about the listing. She claims he lives with his mom and only uses the home as a “vacation property.” At press time, the Instagram post by Christina’s realtor about the property is still live. Although it does list as “Coming Soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Dougherty (@kellydoughertyrealtor)



This battle over the $4.5 million property, which is where Christina in the Country was filmed, is the latest in the ugly divorce drama unfolding. Christina recently accused Josh of “stealing from me and my family.” She said Josh transferred $35,000 into his personal bank account the day after she made him aware that she would be filing for divorce. Josh claimed the money was used for expenses for their rental property.

A September legal agreement revealed Josh is expected to return the money. Josh’s rep defended the 44-year-old in a statement obtained by People, seemingly referencing Christina’s fiery Instagram posts about the matter. “Josh has said repeatedly that he wants to handle the divorce like an adult—in the courts, not in social media and the tabloids. Over and over again, Christina has insisted otherwise, creating public spectacles, but Josh has still stayed quiet,” the statement read. “

It continued, ” But now Christina is defaming him. These are false, libelous claims. Josh hasn’t stolen a penny from her or her family. This is a red line, and Christina has crossed it. Instead of repeating Christina’s false statement, the media should ask why Christina keeps insisting on handling this matter in public instead of through the law.”

Josh filed for divorce in July after three years, citing irreconcilable differences. It has between contentious between the two ever since. Christina requested neither spouse be allowed to receive financial support.