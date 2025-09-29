Christina Haack Gets Candid About ‘Embarrassment’ of Her ‘3 Failed Marriages’

HGTV favorite Christina Haack is reflecting on her “whirlwind” past decade and her three divorces, which she admitted led to a long battle with “embarrassment” and learning to “forgive” herself.

The Flip Off star took to her Instagram page on Sunday (September 28), sharing a car selfie and a lengthy message, thanking fans for “still being here” after her rollercoaster journey, which she said she “decided it was time to get off” in early 2024.

“Since then I’ve gone through many battles with myself and my ego. Biggest battle has been Embarrassment. Embarrassment over allowing myself to be treated certain ways and having 3 failed marriages. Trust me that one hurts and still at times makes me cringe,” she wrote.

Haack was married to her Flip Off co-star Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2016; the pair share two children. After they split, Haack got into a relationship with Ant Anstead, marrying him in 2018 and welcoming a son together in 2019. Haack’s divorce from Anstead was finalized in June 2021, and later that same year, she married Josh Hall.

The Christina in the Country host and Hall filed for divorce in July 2024 after almost three years of marriage. Since then, the exes had been embroiled in an intense legal battle over spousal support and other financial matters, including the selling of Haack’s $4.5 million Tennessee farmhouse. The divorce was finalized earlier this year.

“I’ve had to forgive myself and trust that things happen for a reason. I had to finally look myself in the mirror, do the work (with my amazing life coach) and ultimately decide to take ownership over my choices and most importantly- to forgive myself,” Haack added in her latest post.

The reality star admitted she is “still a work in progress” but noted how she no longer has anxiety. “And this came from self awareness within (not from smoking a toad or trying a quick fix),” she stated.

“I’ve had the wind knocked out of me so many times I’m shocked I’m still happy, motivated, and excited about life. But I am,” Haack contineud. “I’ll credit this to wanting to change, putting in the work to better understand myself, and only surrounding myself with people who are also happy, motivated and genuinely want me to succeed. That last one is SO important.”

In February 2025, Haack went public with her new relationship, sharing an Instagram photo with her new beau, Christopher Larocca, the president and CEO of Network Connex.

“I’ve been tested, humbled, and reminded of what truly matters: my kids (especially communication and them ultimately learning from my mistakes), my inner circle, and NEVER giving up on my dreams!” Haack concluded. “If you’re in the tornado, don’t give up. I promise if you decide to make a change and stick with it, life can truly be peaceful, FUN and free.”