Christina Haack & Josh Hall Fighting Over Money, Spousal Support and His Bentley Car

The divorce drama continues between HGTV stars Christina Haack and Josh Hall, as the latter has hit back regarding claims that he asked for $65,000 per month in spousal support from his estranged wife.

According to People, in a recent legal filing, Haack (who has reverted to her maiden name) alleged that Hall made an “outrageous” request for “$65,000 per month in spousal support from [Christina] on a 2 year, 9 month marriage.”

The document claims that Hall “has no need for spousal support” as he “just paid over $70,000 to pay off the lease” on a Bentley.

Hall addressed the accusations on Wednesday, October 16, taking to his Instagram Stories, where he took aim at Haack and her lawyer, Matthew S. DeArmey.

Josh wrote, “So now @dearmeylaw files legal declarations riddled with lies and assumptions… interesting tactic for someone who is a licensed attorney and took an oath of integrity. Pretty sure making provably false statements to a judge is unethical.”

A representative for Hall also told People, “This filing is riddled with provably false statements. For one, Josh never requested $65,000 in support. That’s false.”

Haack and Hall filed for divorce in July after almost three years of marriage. In his initial divorce petition, Hall did request spousal support, though a specific amount was not stated. In Haack’s response filing, she asked that neither party be allowed spousal support.

Things have only grown messier since then, with Haack previously accusing Hall of transferring $35,000 of her “separate property rental income” into his personal account without permission.

Then, earlier this month, Haack listed her six-bedroom Leipers Fork, Tennessee, farmhouse for sale, which Hall has tried to stop. As per a September legal agreement between the Flip or Flop stars, Hall was given permission to stay at the property as long as it wasn’t being rented.

After Haack listed the house for sale on October 5, Hall put in a request on October 9 for the court to prevent or postpone the sale. Haack bought the property before she married Josh, and it was used as the location for the HGTV show Christina in the Country. However, Hall claims he has an “appreciation interest” in the house as he made mortgage payments during the marriage.

Hall, a real estate professional from Austin, Texas, began dating Haack in March 2021, and the pair got married in April 2022. Hall was Haack’s third husband. In the original divorce filing, Hall cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the separation.