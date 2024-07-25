The Christina Hall and Josh Hall divorce is already getting messy as the HGTV star has accused her estranged husband of transferring $35,000 of her money into his personal bank account.

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Christina claimed, “Josh was able to divert over $35,000 of my separate property rental income into his account.”

She also said, “I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties.”

Per ET, Josh has denied any wrongdoing.

Christina alleged Josh contacted her professional property manager via text on July 8 — one day after they filed for divorce — and stated, “Hi. For June payments, can we please get it sent to a different account when it’s time? Thank you.”

The Flip or Flop star, who attached a screenshot of the alleged text in her filing, said she learned about this on Sunday, July 21. “I had no personal contact with Josh on July 8, 2024,” she stated, “and I would not have asked him to send himself my money the day after I told him we are getting divorced.”

Christina noted that the property manager complied with Josh’s request because they believed she had “authorized the change of accounts.”

The real estate investor is asking a judge to order Josh to return the money. In addition, she’s requesting the exclusive use of the Newport Beach, California, residence. The property is jointly titled in both their names, but Christina claims the funds used to purchase the property came from selling a home in nearby Dana Point, which she owned.

Christina and Josh filed for divorce after almost three years of marriage earlier this month. The former couple were supposed to be starring alongside Christina’s ex, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, in the upcoming series The Flip Off. The show will move ahead without Josh’s inclusion.