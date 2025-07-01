‘Survivor’ 50 Wraps Filming — When Does It Premiere?

The Tribe Has Spoken For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Survivor Newsletter:

That’s a wrap on Survivor Season 50! The milestone season began filming at the beginning of June in Fiji. In rare public commentary from set, Jeff Probst announced the start of filming in an Instagram video on June 6. He marked the end of filming with another video on June 30.

The all-stars cast will now return home and have to keep filming details under tight lock and key until Season 50 comes out. Fans still have Survivor 49 to dig into before Season 50 debuts, but when will it grace our screens? Here’s everything you need to know about Survivor‘s landmark 50th season.

When does Survivor 50 come out?

An exact premiere date has yet to be announced, but CBS has confirmed that Survivor 50 will premiere in spring 2026 on CBS. It will air in its usual Wednesday, 8/7c time slot. In the fall, Survivor 49 will be followed by The Amazing Race. In the spring, Survivor 50 will be followed by a new series called America’s Culinary Cup.

When does Survivor 49 come out?

Again, an exact premiere date hasn’t been confirmed, but it will be a fall 2025 premiere on CBS. Fall seasons of Survivor typically come out near the end of September.

Is Survivor 50 still filming?

Probst announced the start of filming in a video from Fiji on June 6. In the message to fans, he said that he had just watched the marooning challenge (a.k.a. the first challenge of the season, before which the players get divided into their tribes) take place and the cast of returning players all had fires in their bellies.

“Every single person basically said the same thing: I want to play hard, and I want to have fun,” Probst said in the clip. He told fans that the cast of returning players — which includes fan-favorites like Cirie Fields, Mike White of The White Lotus, and more — said they wanted to avoid the past mistakes of getting so “caught up” in the game that they forget to enjoy the adventure. “The other thing that impressed me was, they went full tilt on that first challenge,” Probst added.

Filming on Survivor 50 wrapped at the end of June. In a video posted to Instagram Stories, and then reposted by Survivor podcast and fan accounts (see below), Probst revealed that they had wrapped production as of June 30.

Standing in front of a giant Survivor 50 sign (the season’s theme, “In the Hands of the Fans,” emblazoned beneath the show title), Probst said, “We just finished 50, we already finished 49. I just want to send a video and say [the] same thing that we always say: Thank you. Because you make it possible in ways that are visible and in ways that nobody ever sees but we know about.”

Probst was surrounded by some of his crew members when he teased that he personally builds and takes down the sets after challenges.

“Thanks for the continued love and support,” he said. “We love Fiji. Bula, bula, bula!” Bula is a Fijian word used as a warm welcome.

How long will episodes of Survivor 50 be?

Seasons 49 and 50 will continue to produce 90-minute episodes. Survivor seasons are typically 13 episodes long in the new era, but Season 47 had 14. Fans can expect a 13-episode season for 50 unless production announces otherwise.

Who is in the Survivor 50 cast?

The Season 50 cast of returning players features contestants from the very first seasons all the way through Season 49. The cast of Season 49 hasn’t even been announced yet, so viewers are eager to get confirmation on which two players from that season will be seen again in 50.

Here’s the Survivor 50 cast: Jenna Lewis-Dougherty, Colby Donaldson, Stephenie Lagrossa Kendrick, Cirie Fields, Ozzy Lusth, Benjamin “Coach” Wade, Aubry Bracco, Chrissy Hofbeck, Christian Hubicki, Angelina Keeley, Mike White, Rick Devens, Jonathan Young, Dee Valladares, Emily Flippen, Q Burdette, Tiffany Ervin, Charlie Davis, Genevieve Mushaluk, Kamilla Karthigesu, Kyle Fraser, and Joseph Hunter.

For a full breakdown of the cast and which seasons they competed in before, see here. The two 49 players will be revealed at a later time.

What is the Survivor 50 theme?

The landmark season is called “In the Hands of the Fans” and is intended to be a thank you to viewers for their decades of support. Fans had the opportunity to vote on game elements to be included or excluded in Season 50, with the voting rounds taking place as Survivor 48 was airing earlier this year. The players didn’t know the voting results until they were revealed to them in the game, and fans won’t know the results until the episodes come out. They got to vote on things such as whether or not to keep the final four fire-making challenge, the return of the live reunion in L.A., and more.

Is Survivor renewed for Season 51?

Yes! In the same end-of-filming video, Probst reminded fans that Survivor will be back for Seasons 51 and 52 in Fiji.

