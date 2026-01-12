How to Watch Every ‘Survivor’ Episode for Free

The Survivor 50 celebrations keep on coming. Pluto TV has announced a new Survivor channel for fans looking to catch up or look back on all 49 seasons before Season 50 premieres in February. And the best part is: it’s free.

Every single episode of Survivor will soon be available to watch on Pluto TV. Here’s everything you need to know.

Where is Survivor streaming?

Every episode of Survivor is currently streaming on Paramount+, but you need a subscription to watch them. Select seasons used to be available on Netflix, but they have since been removed.

Where can I watch Survivor for free?

Beginning on Saturday, January 24, at 5:15 p.m. ET, Pluto TV is celebrating the 25 years and 49 seasons of Survivor with a free, all-season marathon leading up to the premiere of Season 50 on February 25 on CBS.

Pluto TV’s dedicated 24/7 Survivor channel will stream every season in chronological order, starting with Season 1 (Borneo) and continuing through the most recent finale (Season 49). All seasons will also be available on demand at that time. Pluto TV is free to use. All you need to do is make an account to start tuning in.



“The tribe has spoken. And it’s free,” Pluto TV said in its announcement on January 12.

Fans can refresh their memories on every Survivor 50 cast member’s time on the show through the marathon and on-demand episodes.

Where can I watch old Survivor episodes?

CBS will also be airing select archival episodes during the 2026 Olympics, which take place before Survivor 50 premieres. CBS will present a special two-week programming event featuring 10 encore episodes from the show’s history, showcasing players from the Survivor 50 cast. Specific episodes will be announced at a later date, but here’s when they will air:

Monday, February 9 and Tuesday, February 10 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, February 11 and Thursday, February 12 (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET)

Friday, February 13, Monday, February 16, and Tuesday, February 17 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, February 18 through Friday, February 20 (8:00-9:30 p.m. ET)

In more exciting Survivor news this week, Survivor 50 will officially have a live finale.

The “In the Hands of the Fans” season gave viewers the chance to vote on select game elements in Season 50, the results of which would be revealed to the players in real time during filming.

The live finale has been gone since Season 41, but its return was on the ballot during voting during Season 48. CBS announced the results of the live finale category during the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday, January 11. A ticket to the live finale, plus one for a friend, is the grand prize for the nationwide Survivor 50 Challenge. Get all the details on the nationwide, family-friendly idol hunt here.

Survivor 50, Premiere, Wednesday, February 25, 8/7c, CBS