What To Know NCIS stars Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover will host a new official podcast, NCIS: Partners & Probies.

Find out when it will premiere and how to listen and watch.

Who better to dive into all things NCIS than two of its stars? That’s why the new podcast sounds like one fans will definitely want to check out.

TV Insider has learned exclusively that Brian Dietzen (who has played Dr. Jimmy Palmer since Season 1) and Diona Reasonover (who joined as forensic scientist Kasie Hines in Season 15) will be hosting CBS’ new NCIS: Partners & Probies podcast, which will premiere on Tuesday, March 3, the same day as the series’ midseason premiere (with the return of Emily Wickersham) — and with the 500th episode airing March 24. Episodes will be released weekly and be available wherever podcasts are available. They’ll also be available as videos on the show’s YouTube channel.

The podcast “pulls back the curtain on the world of NCIS with revealing, heartfelt and often humorous conversations with cast, crew, creatives and real-world experts.” The first four episodes feature interviews with the hosts (March 3), NCIS‘ Wilmer Valderrama (March 10), NCIS: Origins‘ Mariel Molino (March 17), and former NCIS showrunner Frank Cardea and current NCIS showrunner Steve Binder (March 24).

Future guests include Gary Cole (NCIS), Susan Bluestein (former NCIS casting director), Caleb Foote (NCIS: Origins), Daniela Ruah (NCIS: Los Angeles), Don McGill (NCIS co-creator), Tyla Abercrumbie (NCIS: Origins), Shea Buckner and Hanelle M. Culpepper (NCIS: Origins director), Joe Spano (NCIS), Sean Murray (NCIS), Adam Campbell (NCIS and NCIS: Origins), and Mark Horowitz (NCIS executive producer).

The trailer for the podcast, which you can watch above, offers a glimpse at some of those episodes.

“If you guys are interested in NCIS, if you’re interested in how the show is made, or just the people behind it, this is the show for you,” Dietzen says in the video. “You’re going to get insight on the people that create this show, from the cast members to —” Reasonover picks up from there with, “the writers to the directors to crew members to department heads. All the people you’ve been wanting to ask your burning questions to, we’re going to ask them.”

This podcast also comes after former NCIS stars Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo launched the Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch podcast in June 2024, ahead of their Tony & Ziva series premiere.

The NCIS: Partners & Probies podcast is produced by the Paramount Multiplatform Production Group. The podcast is executive produced by Mike Benson and Issac Webster. Maggie Renshaw and RaaShauna Payne serve as producers.