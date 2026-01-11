‘Survivor’ Live Finale Is Back! Jeff Probst Golden Globes Ad Reveals Vote Results

The Survivor live finale is back! Jeff Probst announced the return for the 50th season in an ad that aired during the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday, January 11, on CBS. The ad revealed a ticket to the live finale as the grand prize for the previously announced Survivor 50 Challenge.

The return of the live Survivor finale was on the ballot in “In the Hands of the Fans” voting during Season 48. These results are the first ones announced ahead of Season 50’s premiere on February 25. See Probst announce the grand prize in the video above.

CBS is inviting all of America to participate in the Survivor 50 Challenge. Kicking off on January 30, the monumental coast-to-coast challenge is calling on people of all ages from across the country to put their skills to the test and play the game for real with 50 hidden immunity idols placed across all 50 states, each with a winner.

Now those winners won’t just claim an idol — they’ll earn an invitation for themselves and a guest to join Survivor history, attending the live Season 50 finale alongside fellow fans from across the country.

The multiweek hunt invites participants to follow clues, crack puzzles, and search for authentic hidden immunity idols close to home. Each state features its own unique challenge — from exploring caves in Kentucky to chasing the glow of ice in New Hampshire, gliding across Louisiana’s bayou, hiking through scenic trails, and even uncovering a nod to Probst’s roots in Kansas.

To join the hunt and get in on the action, fans can visit Survivor50Challenge.com and sign up for alerts on the Survivor 50 digital hub. Stay connected for challenge details, updates, rewards, and exclusive content, and find out when the clue will drop in your state.

Survivor 50, Premiere, Wednesday, February 25, 8/7c, CBS