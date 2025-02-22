‘Survivor’ 50 Theme Revealed: ‘In the Hands of the Fans’ Explained

The Tribe Has Spoken For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Survivor Newsletter:

The tribe has spoken for over 40 seasons. Now, the fans will. Survivor is saying a big thank you to fans for Season 50. Jeff Probst revealed during a Survivor 48 screening event in New York City on February 22 that for the first time in the show’s history, fans will vote to determine the structure of the game.

The results will be determined prior to Season 50 filming, and the cast — which will consist of returning players to be announced at a later time — won’t know what changes fans made until they’re in the game. Season 50 will premiere in February 2026. Today kicks off the show’s year-long celebrations of the upcoming landmark 50th season (see the official In the Hands of the Fans logo above).

Fans will decide if the fire making challenge will stay or go for the season, whether or not idols will available at all, if there will be a live reunion show in Los Angeles or if the current format of aftershow filming will stay, and more. CBS is also partnering with Fiji Airlines to bring five fan-made “tribes” out to Fiji for four days to observe the filming of Season 50. CBS says that they wanted to honor the show’s loyal fans with this theme.

“The game and the celebrations leading up to next February’s premiere are designed to honor fans for their loyalty and passion throughout the 25 years of the hit series, and to entice new viewers as well,” CBS says.

Probst is eager to see this Survivor “evolution.” He says: “From the very first season, Survivor has been evolving. Now, for our 50th season, it’s time for the next evolution. Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans is unlike anything we’ve done before. For the first time ever, our loyal fans will take control – deciding key elements of the game, from twists to idols to advantages. I can’t wait to see what the fans choose for our returning players!”

“Honoring the fans with the power to shape the 50th season of Survivor is a game changer for the fans and the show, and, in that spirit, CBS is launching its first-ever full year of celebrations for fans – and future fans – leading up to Survivor 50, commencing with dream Survivor-focused Fiji trips for five groups of Survivor fans thanks to our partnership with Fiji Airways, which will also debut a Survivor 50-branded Fiji Airways jet,” said Mike Benson, president and chief marketing officer at CBS.

Here’s all the details on the special features of Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans.

How does Survivor 50 voting work?

Voting will take place in multiple waves and begins on February 26, the day Season 48 premieres on CBS.

The Inclusive/Interactive Theme: Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans – Starting on premiere day of SURVIVOR 48 ( Wednesday, February 26 ), fans can go to survivor50cbs.votenow.tv to vote on the key elements that will shape Survivor 50 for its players. There will be multiple rounds of voting, including for “Idols or No Idols,” “Final Four Fire Making: Keep It or Lose It” and “Live Finale and Reunion Show in L.A. – or Keep the Winner Reveal and Aftershow in the Jungles of Fiji.” All voting will conclude prior to start of filming for the 50th edition. Related Boston Rob Has Discussed 'Survivor' 50 With Jeff Probst: 'It'd Be Fun to Be Involved'

CBS and Fiji Airways Partnership – CBS and Fiji Airways are forming an alliance (Survivor-style!) to award five lucky fan “tribes” – comprised of family members, friends and/or loved ones – with once-in-a-lifetime trips to Fiji during the filming of Survivor 50. In the coming months, the “tribes” – and, separately, the season 49 and 50 castaways – will be transported to Fiji on a Survivor 50-branded Fiji Airways jet, which will fly regular travelers to/from Fiji throughout the year as well.

How do you apply for the Survivor 50 fan trip?

The Fiji Survivor 50 Trip Packages for the Winning “Tribes” include :

Roundtrip Fiji Airways airfare and ground transportation for each “tribe” member.

Four nights of accommodations at a luxurious ocean-front resort.

Exposure to the rich Fijian culture while exploring stunning local destinations.

A VIP tour of the Survivor Islands (including the filming locations for tribal council and the challenge beaches), the exclusive opportunity for a behind-the-scenes look at life on Survivor during the filming of season 50, a meet-and-greet with Jeff Probst and Survivor swag! (**Winners will not appear on the show, but their journeys and experiences will be documented on video for promotional opportunities for the 50th season.) For full details and official rules please see https://gf.fan/cbs/survivorfanfiji.

Survivor 50 Trip Contest’s Requirements/Restrictions:

To be considered for this trip package, applicants (who must be 18+, U.S. Citizens/lawful permanent resident, and living in the U.S.) are required to submit entry videos via https://gf.fan/cbs/survivorfanfiji between Saturday, February 22 and Sunday, March 30, explaining what Survivor means to them and how the series changed their lives. CBS will determine the five winning “tribes” based on the passion, inspiration and storytelling of the applicants. While the prospective tribe leader can appear in the video submission solo, all applicants must submit the basic information about themselves that is requested on the website, where the full list of terms and conditions will be posted. The most enthusiastic submissions have a chance to be featured on Survivor social media channels or throughout the Survivor marketing campaign.

Follow Survivor socials (@survivorCBS on Instagram and X; @survivor on Facebook, Threads and TikTok) for information on additional 50th season celebrations throughout the coming months.

How’s THAT for a celebratory event? Are you feeling the love, Survivor fans?

Survivor, Season 48 Premiere, Wednesday, February 26, 8/7c, CBS