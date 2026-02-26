Kelly Ripa Addresses Leaving ABC’s ‘Live’ & Reveals Advice Oprah Winfrey Gave Her

What To Know Kelly Ripa says she sought advice from Oprah Winfrey about possible leaving ABC’s Live With Kelly and Mark.

Ripa celebrated her 25th anniversary on the ABC talk show earlier this month.

Ripa revealed how long it took for her to stop feeling “terrified” in her cohosting role.

When it came to deciding her future on ABC’s Live With Kelly and Mark, Kelly Ripa sought out advice from one of daytime TV’s most legendary hosts.

Ripa celebrated her 25th anniversary as a host on Live on the show’s Friday, February 20, episode, during which she admitted that she didn’t think she would last more than three years in the role. “It really is the family and the group of people — many of whom you will never see — that make this show what it is,” she gushed. “And really, ultimately, the thing that makes this show what it is is all of you, our audience, both in-house and at home, who let us into your houses, your breakfast tables, your living room, every day for year after year after year. And in this day and age, that is so rare. And I just want to say to everybody here, thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”

In a new interview with Variety published on Wednesday, February 25, Ripa revealed she contemplated whether her 25th year on the series should be her last. However, some advice from none other than Oprah Winfrey prompted her to change her mind.

“Let me give Oprah credit. She left her show at the 25-year mark, and I said to her, ‘Should this be my signal?’” Ripa shared. “She’s like, ‘Don’t leave. Don’t do it. Right now, you’ll regret it.’ She said, ‘With you and Mark, the dynamic, the show is more important than ever. People really relate to it, and they need that in this world of a lot of darkness and an endless 24-hour, never-ending news cycle.’” (Winfrey hosted The Oprah Winfrey Show ran for 25 seasons from 1986 to 2011.)

Ripa continued, “I need to actually ask her, ‘You said not to leave at 25, but what year? What are we thinking? Give me an idea of how far beyond 25 I should go.’ But I always say, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. We are really having a very good time.”

Ripa went on to note that she wants Live to go on “as long as linear TV lives,” whether or not she is in the hosting chair. “The show is far more important than any two hosts, so I just want the show to live forever because it’s a really, really great piece of history,” she said. “It’s also a great way for people to have worry-free TV that they can watch with their kids.”

Ripa took over Kathie Lee Gifford‘s role as Regis Philbin‘s cohost in 2001, after which the show relaunched as Live With Regis and Kelly. After Philbin exited the series in 2011, Ripa went on to cohost alongside Michael Strahan from 2012 to 2016 and Ryan Seacrest from 2017 to 2023. Her husband, Mark Consuelos, became her permanent cohost in 2023, and the show was renamed Live With Kelly and Mark.

In her interview with Variety, Ripa admitted that it took her eight years to stop feeling “terrified” cohosting the show. “It really took a long time to get comfortable,” she said. “What surprised me about Mark is how comfortable and good at it he was immediately. Where it took me eight years to become comfortable, it took him maybe eight days!”

As for her favorite guest? Ripa said she gets “excited” about everyone who comes on the show. “The reason I’ve been able to maintain longevity in this job is because I assume the role of the person at home that is excited. I’ve always been curious about people,” she stated. “And I don’t care if it’s the flight attendant on the plane or the person that I just met in line at Starbucks. I want to know the origin story of the person — no matter who it is. If Madonna comes on, I’m up at night planning how I can try to look cool in front of her. I guess that’s the exception.”

