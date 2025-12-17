‘Survivor’ Reveals Season 50 Trailer Details & Nationwide Idol Hunt

Let the Survivor 50 celebrations begin. Survivor is staging a nationwide idol hunt for fans to enjoy leading up to the premiere of Season 50 in February 2026. CBS announced the scavenger hunt ahead of the Survivor 49 finale on December 17, revealing details on when the Survivor 50 trailer will come out along with it. Jeff Probst explains the first-ever nationwide Survivor challenge in the video above.

It’s basically a hunt to find a Survivor golden ticket, with the prize for finding the idols to be revealed at a later time. This is the next edition of Survivor‘s plan to get viewers involved in the production. Season 50’s theme is “In the Hands of the Fans.” Fans got to vote on select game elements for 50 as Season 48 aired earlier this year.

Here’s a breakdown of the Survivor 50 Challenge, when and how to watch the Survivor 50 trailer coming out tonight, and how to watch and stream the Survivor 49 finale this evening (including how long it will be on after President Trump’s speech preempts the broadcast).

When does the Survivor 50 trailer come out?

The Survivor 50 trailer will come out during Wednesday’s (December 17) Survivor 49 finale, which starts at 8/7c on CBS (it can be streamed live on Paramount+ for those with a premium subscription).

CBS will release the Survivor 50 trailer online when it airs live on CBS during the finale on the East Coast.

When does the Survivor 49 finale come back after Trump’s speech?

The finale will be briefly interrupted by President Trump’s speech at 9/8c, but the finale will still air in full tonight. CBS’s schedule estimates that Trump’s speech broadcast will be 22 minutes long. So the Survivor 49 finale will pause at 9/8c, and then come back on at 9:22 p.m. ET, provided that the speech doesn’t run longer than that estimated time. Regardless of when Trump’s speech ends, the Survivor finale will still air in full tonight.

There’s a special Survivor 50 announcement coming at the end of the Survivor 49 finale. Could it be the reveal of the two 49 players competing in 50? They’ll likely be revealed in the trailer.

What is the Survivor 50 Challenge?

As Survivor turns 50, America gets to join the game with the Survivor 50 Challenge. In honor of the milestone season, the Emmy-winning host has announced an epic national Survivor 50 Challenge, transforming the entire country into a massive real-world scavenger hunt; all leading up to the highly anticipated premiere of Survivor 50, debuting on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Kicking off on January 30, this monumental coast-to-coast activation is calling on people across the country to put their skills to the test and play the game for real: 50 hidden immunity idols placed across 50 states, each with a winner.

The Survivor 50 Challenge brings the adventure of Survivor directly into communities across the country, turning all 50 states into the setting for an immersive multi-week scavenger hunt: each hiding one official immunity idol. For the first time, newcomers, longtime viewers, and anyone who loves a good challenge will have the chance to strategize, uncover clues, solve riddles, and track down authentic immunity idols hidden in their state. Players are encouraged to grab their tribe, invite friends and family, and put their strategic skills to the test for a fun, family-friendly adventure.

“Survivor has always been about testing yourself — solving problems, facing the unknown and finding out what you’re made of,” Probst, host and executive producer, said in a statement. “For 25 years, fans have watched players take that journey. Now, with the Survivor 50 Challenge, we’re letting fans try it for themselves! This goes way beyond finding idols; it’s a chance to step into the game like never before. America has watched players outwit, outplay, and outlast for decades — now it’s your turn. The hunt is on. Time to dig deep!”

To join the hunt and get in on the action, fans can visit Survivor50Challenge.com and sign up for alerts on the Survivor 50 Digital Hub. Stay connected for challenge details, updates, rewards, and exclusive content, and find out when the clue will drop in your state.

To officially qualify for the grand prize sweepstakes, players who have successfully risen to the challenge must snap and submit a photo wearing the idol to the Survivor 50 Digital Hub. One additional winner will be selected through an online component of the Survivor 50 Challenge Hub, subject to official rules. The prize? Unforgettable. The reveal? Soon.

The Survivor Ultimate Fan Café from earlier this year will also return ahead of Season 50, this time in Miami (it was in Boston before).

Survivor, Season 49 Finale, Wednesday, December 17, 8/7c, CBS

Survivor, Season 50 Premiere, Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 8/7c, CBS