‘House of Villains’ Season 3 Stars on Embracing Villainy & Who Else Belongs in the Mansion

House of Villains is coming back once again — this time, to a new home on Peacock after moving to streaming from E! for Season 3.

Host Joel McHale returns to oversee reality’s most hated for a third time, bringing all of his sharpest barbs to taunt the villains as they try to win the title of supervillain (and the cash prize) by out-badding the competition.

For McHale, the beauty of the show is its embrace of the best part of reality TV: the ne’er-do-well-ers who keep it interesting: “We’re like, ‘You guys were the most memorable personalities from your shows, and let that fly here, and let it go,'” he told TV Insider. “When we got to that first season, the Johnny Bananas season, the energy in that room that first season, it set the tone, I think, for the whole series, where I’m like, ‘Oh, yep! All these people know how to be on TV.’ … You could power a city with the energy that was coming off them. So yeah, I love the fact that that’s how the show goes. It’s just, ‘Be a great villain, and you could win.'”

“We want the personalities, and we want it to be fun, and there’s going to be a ton of jokes, and… we’ll have a lot of humor in the actual games, which I think makes a difference,” McHale continued. “I want the show to be super competitive and funny and silly and really play up how these folks [are]. There’s a reason why they have singled themselves out; it’s because they’re so good on TV. So I’m always like, make it as funny as possible and as competitive as possible.”

One of the biggest personalities of the show — and all of reality television, for that matter — is Tiffany “New York” Pollard, who makes a three-peat attempt at the win in Season 3. Bringing her back, per McHale, was an absolute no-brainer.

“Tiffany Pollard is television gold,” he said. “She energizes a room almost every time she’s in it. There was a reason why [after] she first got on Flavor of Love that she got her own show. After that, she was instantly watchable. And she is a gamer. When that camera turns on, she is ready to go, she wants to play, and she’s game, and she’s got such a unique personality that, I mean, I don’t think there’s anybody else like her on television. And she’s gotten pretty far in the games every season, and I like how the other contestants aren’t even questioning that she’s been asked back.”

Speaking of the others, like Pollard, Season 3’s new crop of TV villains also embraced the opportunity to break bad. Read on to find out what they had to say about taking on that mantle with pride for this quirky mega-reality series before the first three episodes of the new season drop on Thursday, February 26.

House of Villains, Season 3 Premiere, February 26, 9/8c, Peacock