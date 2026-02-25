The State of the Union Address aired on Tuesday, February 24, during which President Donald Trump provided an update to the American public.

Taking place before a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, the address made history as the longest State of the Union ever, clocking in at roughly an hour and forty minutes. While Trump focused on his immigration policy, the address came amid public backlash over tariffs, ICE, and low approval ratings.

Additionally, the address comes in advance of the midterm elections that could determine which party holds power in the legislature for the next two years. Considering the intrigue surrounding the address, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the ratings stats so far. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for more as details are released.

How many people watched the State of the Union Address?

Stats on the official viewership numbers haven’t been released by Nielsen yet, but stay tuned for the numbers, which are expected to arrive no later than Thursday afternoon.

How long was the State of the Union Address?

The State of the Union Address was nearly two hours long, concluding at one hour and 47 minutes, surpassing former President Bill Clinton‘s previous record of one hour and 28 minutes in 2000. Technically, Trump surpassed Clinton’s record for the longest speech to a joint session of Congress when he spoke for an hour and 39 minutes in 2025, but it must be noted that it wasn’t the official State of the Union.

How did the 2026 State of the Union compare to Trump’s other SOTU speeches?

According to early reports, Trump’s 2026 address was viewed the least favorably by the public compared to his past addresses in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2025. Per CNN, only 38 percent of viewers received the speech positively in 2026, whereas Trump’s first address back in 2017 was at 57 percent.

How does Trump’s 2026 address compare to other presidents’ SOTU addresses?

When President Barack Obama delivered his final State of the Union Address in 2015, around 32 million people tuned in, which was the smallest crowd for the politician during his years in service. Meanwhile, just over 36 million tuned into Trump’s 2025 speech, making 2026’s numbers that much more intriguing once they’re available.

As for President Joe Biden, his last State of the Union drummed up just over 32 million viewers in 2024, which was up over 2023’s speech. How will 2026’s numbers shake out? Stay tuned to find out.