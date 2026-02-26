CBS, NBC & ABC Evening News Ratings: Tony Dokoupil Shows Huge Swing

What To Know Ratings for ABC, CBS, and NBC’s evening news programs for the week of February 9 to 13 are in.

Thanks to the Olympics, NBC Nightly News saw a major ratings increase in both total viewers and the key demo.

Tony Dokoupil and CBS Evening News continued to struggle against its competitors.

Another week of evening news ratings are in, revealing where Tony Dokoupil stood against David Muir and Tom Llamas as he nears the end of his second month as host of CBS Evening News.

It was a big week for Llamas’ NBC Nightly News thanks to the Olympics. Llamas was broadcasting his show from Italy, and Nightly News had its biggest week in the key 25-54 demo since August 2024, averaging 1.24 million viewers in that category, the highest of the week. However, with a 7.797 million total average, Nightly News fell short to ABC World News Tonight With David Muir, which averaged 8.657 million viewers (ABC brought in 1.105 million in the Adults 25-54 demo).

For Nightly News, this was an upswing from its previous week, with the broadcast up +8% in total viewers and +13% in the key demo. It was the only network that saw increases across-the-board. In comparison, World NEws Tonight was down -4% in both total viewers and the 25-54 demo compared to the week prior.

It was a tough week for Dokoupil over at CBS Evening News, which raked in an average 4.163 million total viewers, down -9% from the previous week, and 458,000 in the key demo, down -21% from the previous week. It should be noted, though, that CBS News’ averages were drawn from just four days of broadcasts (Monday through Thursday), as the Friday, February 13, show was retitled to CBS Evening Nws and did not get included in the viewer averages, according to Adweek.

CBS Evening News has been struggling in the ratings this year. Dokoupil began his tenure as the program’s anchor in early January, replacing John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois, a decision made under the network’s new leadership with Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief.

Compared to this week of ratings last year, CBS Evening News was down -7% in total viewers and -28% in the key demo. Comparatively, World News Tonight was up +4% in total viewers and down -28% in the demo, while Nightly News improved +16% in total viewers and +22% in the demo due to its Olympic coverage.

CBS Evening News, Weeknights, 6:30/5:30c, CBS

ABC World News Tonight, Weeknights, 6:30/5:30c, ABC

NBC Nightly News, Weeknights, 6:30/5:30c, NBC