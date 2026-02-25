What To Know The Scrubs premiere reveals major news for JD and Elliot’s relationship.

Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, and Donald Faison talk about what’s ahead.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Scrubs premiere “My Return.”]

The return of medical comedy Scrubs revealed that the marriage of mismatched docs JD Dorian (Zach Braff), an idealistic and goofy dreamer, and Elliot Reid (Sarah Chalke), a high-strung perfectionist, had ended in an amicable divorce. This opens the door for love interests for both and it turns out that Braff, an executive producer, had tried to bring back a fan favorite boyfriend of Elliot’s from the series’ first run, marine biologist/dolphin trainer Sean Kelly (Scott Foley).

“Scott Foley is the funniest straight man to JD’s character and we almost had him this season, but it was an availability thing,” Braff explains in the video interview above. Chalke would love to see the return. “One of the best moments of the original show was Scott Foley riding the dolphin,” she says of the 2003 episode from the third season.

Foley has discussed the dolphin-riding scene, shot at SeaWorld and in which he was coached by trainers, as a career high on the podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends which Braff hosts with Donald Faison, who plays his onscreen bestie Dr. Christopher Turk.

Even if there’s no frolicking in the waves, producers promise that dating is ahead for both JD and Elliot. “We’re definitely going to see all that because we’re coming from a place of, this stuff can be fun in a second chapter in your life. We want to see them be happy and how they support each other through it,” says Aseem Batra, who executive produces along with original series creator Bill Lawrence.

As for JD, Braff hints that romance is ahead. He teases, “Well, I can’t give you a spoiler, but in the finale, JD’s intrigued by a wonderful actress who shall remain nameless for now.”

