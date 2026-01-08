What To Know Survivor Season 50 features a cast of 24 returning players.

Jeff Probst revealed how much the players are getting paid to be on the new season.

He explained why the contestants are not getting an exuberant appearance fee, unlike in past all-star seasons.

The buzz about Season 50 of Survivor has been taking the internet by storm since the 24 returning players hit Fiji to try and outwit, outplay, and outlast one another last spring. All of the contestants have competed on Survivor at least once before, while several of them have made multiple appearances and have become faces of the game over the years.

While there’s, of course, a cash prize at the end of the show, money is not the main incentive for these cutthroat competitors — and producers made sure of that.

“With this season, there was not going to be any big appearance fees,” host Jeff Probst told Entertainment Weekly. “The prize money is slightly higher than normal ($1,000,000), and that’s it. We were very clear when we called each player: ‘These are non-negotiable terms. You’re going to be here for 26 days and here’s the money. This isn’t a leverage situation. If the prize money is what you’re here for, then maybe 50 is not for you. We want people who want to be here to be a part of 50.'”

This is a different approach than the last season with all-returning players, Season 40, which featured a cast completely made up of previous winners. Certain players that season were “offered some premium guarantees” to return, per EW.

For Season 50, Survivor is using the payment model from back on the very first All-Stars season in 2004: The first person voted out receives $25,000, plus a $10,000 reunion show fee. Those who last longer in the game earn more money depending on the length of time they last on the island, but the amounts likely won’t break the bank for these reality stars.

EW confirmed that the $10,000 reunion fee has been part of cast members’ salaries even in the “new era” of Survivor, which has not featured a live reunion. Rather, the finalists and jury have simply gathered with Probst immediately after the final tribal council to discuss the game.

Season 50 has an “In the Hands of the Fans” theme, so viewers got to vote on whether the “new era” method should continue or if the live post-finale reunion show should be brought back. We won’t know the results until the season airs, but either way, the contestants will receive that $10,000 reunion fee.

Survivor, Season 50 Premiere, Wednesday, February 25, 8/7c, CBS