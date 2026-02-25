‘The Gray House’ Stars on Bringing the Little-Known Heroes of the Civil War to Screen Life
The Gray House lifts the veil on a set of historical figures that many may not have known about before absorbing the story… including several of the actors portraying them.
The series centers on the Van Lew women — Eliza (Mary-Louise Parker) and Elizabeth (Grace Van Patten) — who ran a secret pro-Union spy ring, along with Richmond’s segment of the Underground Railroad, changing the course of the Civil War and, thus, American history forevermore.
While the pair pretended to be part of the slave-owning aristocracy by innocently batting their lashes, curtsying, and throwing lavish balls for the upper crust, they secretly freed their own slaves and conspired with others in town to help facilitate escapes and undermine the Confederacy’s war efforts.
They weren’t always successful, though, and experienced multiple devastating tragedies along the way, which made their story all the more inspiring and, unfortunately, still quite relevant to this day.
Before the series premieres in full on MGM+ on Thursday, February 26, the stars of The Gray House talked to TV Insider about the weight they felt in bringing their real-life historical counterparts to the screen — sometimes for the very first time.
The Gray House, Series Premiere, February 26, MGM+