‘The Gray House’ Stars on Bringing the Little-Known Heroes of the Civil War to Screen Life

Like mother, like daughter when it came to Elizabeth, who was just as ferocious a champion for the cause — at great cost to her mental well-being and social life.

“I definitely felt the weight of it in terms of I, ashamedly, was not aware of this woman and Mary Jane either. It was a part of history that I wasn’t aware of, and I’m very humbled to have learned about them, and they are extraordinary examples of the most brave, courageous, and fiercely tenacious women and spirits,” Daisy Head said of taking on the role.

“I was remarkably inspired by each of their stories and everything that they endured and risked and sacrificed in their quest for freedom and preservation of American democracy. It was, yeah, a remarkable learning curve for me, and I’m very grateful and privileged to be able to bring their story to more people and tell the world about their extraordinary existence.”

For Head, the power of the role wasn’t just in Elizabeth’s defiant spirit, but also the chance to bring heart and even moments of humor to the story, as the Van Lew women navigated uncharted waters with the help of their own wits.

“The duplicity that Elizabeth has and how she’s forced to be a chameleon in so many different settings … playing with that, it was just an incredibly unique and enjoyable thing to play with as an actor,” she explained. “And then the moments where we see the true Elizabeth break through, that was kind of exhilarating because I feel like a lot of time, we had to kind of keep the lid on who she was in order to achieve what they were trying to achieve. And then those moments by herself, where she’s able to just kind of break through the mold, as it were, was cathartic for me, for sure, but was also just a testament to the person that she was, where she just had a façade, and she had so much bravery and courage to be out in plain sight and be all of these kind of… She was multitudinous, and I just think that was a testament to her, that she was able to keep it up for so long and do it so well to achieve all that she achieves.”