Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Trump Pardon Sparks Social Media Meltdown

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been pardoned by President Donald Trump in a shocking announcement on Tuesday (May 27). And it’s sparked a huge reaction on social media.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of tax evasion in 2022 and went to prison in 2023. The pardon comes after their daughter Savannah Chrisley had a meeting with Trump at the White House in February 2025.

After they were both found guilty, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison and Julie was sentenced to seven. Todd’s attempts to appeal his sentence failed. He’s been carrying out his sentence at the Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola. Julie’s sentence was successfully vacated in September 2024 after an appeal, leading to a resentencing. But that resentencing resulted in the same amount of time ordered to serve, 84 months (seven years). Julie has been serving her sentence in FMC Lexington in Kentucky.

Trump called Savannah on May 27 to inform her of the pardon, saying that they hoped to have Todd and Julie out of prison by “tomorrow,” May 28. The video was posted to X/Twitter. Her brother, Grayson, was also heard on the call saying that he saw Trump’s recent commencement speech at his college, the University of Alabama.

Savannah went live on Instagram shortly after, wearing a white “Make America Great Again” hat and saying how she was “going to go pick up her parents.” During the Live, she said phrases like “I am eternally grateful,” “I’m just speechless,” “It still doesn’t feel real, I’m freaking out so I’m going to go and prepare to go pick up my parents,” and “My parents get to start their lives over.”

BREAKING! President Trump calls @_ItsSavannah_ to inform her that he will be granting full pardons to her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley! Trump Knows Best! pic.twitter.com/j5WPMOOQ7L — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 27, 2025

News of the reality couple’s pardon sparked a very mixed reaction online.

“That is fantastic, and I am happy for them and very grateful to President Trump for pardoning them,” an X user wrote.

“He continues to the the right thing day in, and day out. I’m sure more are to come in the not-too-distant future!” said another.

“My heart is so happy,” added a third.

“THIS IS AWESOME NEWS,” one X user commented.

“TODD AND JULIE CHRISLEY ARE FREE OMG NOW BRING THE SHOW BACK!!!!” a fan tweeted.

“I freaking love this,” said another.

“I know they weren’t everyone’s cup of tea, but I loved the Chrisleys. This is an unexpected surprise. I’m happy for the family. Make it count, Todd & Julie. best wishes,” a fan tweeted.

On the flip side, many Americans were shocked that Trump was setting free the convicted criminals.

“Hold on, didn’t they take out like 30 million in fraudulent loans to fund their lifestyle for tv, and then also lied on their tax return for years, so they did have to pay taxes on their wealth? Lmao and yall are clapping for this?” one wrote.

“What a disgrace,” commented another.

“BREAKING: Trump just pardoned reality show couple Todd and Julie Chrisley. They were convicted for a multimillion-dollar bank fraud scheme involving fake documents and tax evasion. Meanwhile, he’s deporting people without due process. What a joke,” another tweeted.

“Another corrupt pardon,” the Republicans Against Trump account tweeted.

“Trump just pardoned TV personalities Todd and Julie Chrisley who conspired to defraud Atlanta-area banks out of $30 million in fraudulent loans. In Trump’s America, crimes are celebrated and prison sentences are cut short. Actual insanity,” tweeted TikToker Harry Sisson.

“Typical of Trump the criminal to pardon other criminals smh,” one last fan said.

This news comes about one week after a new Chrisley series was announced on Lifetime, which is set to premiere later this year. Savannah has been vocal about how her parents have been mistreated in prison.

What are your opinions on the reality TV couple being released? Let us know in the comments.