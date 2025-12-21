Todd Chrisley’s Son Kyle Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

What To Know Kyle Chrisley, son of Todd Chrisley, was arrested in Tennessee on multiple charges.

On Saturday, December 20, the eldest child of Todd and his ex-wife, Teresa Terry, was taken into custody by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee, TMZ reported. He was arrested at approximately 7 p.m. and booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center that night.

Kyle’s list of charges included domestic assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, three charges for assaulting a first responder, and resisting arrest. Additionally, he has three retaliation charges against him.

In March 2023, Kyle was arrested for felony aggravated assault after allegedly brandishing a “fixed blade” during an altercation with a supervisor at his job at a trucking company. However, he was released after posting a $3,000 bond, and the charges were dismissed before a trial. Kyle and his wife, Ashleigh, filed a lawsuit in August 2025 for $1.7 million over the arrest.