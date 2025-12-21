Todd Chrisley’s Son Kyle Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Todd Chrisley
  • Kyle Chrisley, son of Todd Chrisley, was arrested in Tennessee on multiple charges.
  • Kyle has a history of legal troubles, including a previous 2023 arrest for aggravated assault that was later dismissed.
  • Kyle has publicly discussed his struggles with drug addiction and family relationships.

Todd Chrisley‘s son, Kyle Chrisley, was recently arrested on domestic violence charges, among others.

On Saturday, December 20, the eldest child of Todd and his ex-wife, Teresa Terry, was taken into custody by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee, TMZ reported. He was arrested at approximately 7 p.m. and booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center that night.

Kyle’s list of charges included domestic assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, three charges for assaulting a first responder, and resisting arrest. Additionally, he has three retaliation charges against him.
In March 2023, Kyle was arrested for felony aggravated assault after allegedly brandishing a “fixed blade” during an altercation with a supervisor at his job at a trucking company. However, he was released after posting a $3,000 bond, and the charges were dismissed before a trial. Kyle and his wife, Ashleigh, filed a lawsuit in August 2025 for $1.7 million over the arrest.
Kyle Chrisley

Kyle Chrisley is seen in a police booking photo at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center after his arrest by the Smyrna, Tennessee Police Department on charges for aggravated assault on March 14, 2023 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (Rutherford County Adult Detention Center via Getty Images)

Kyle is the biological father of Chloe Chrisley, whom Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, adopted. In 2019, Kyle opened up via Facebook about his ongoing drug problems and relationships with his family members.“I haven’t been the best dad to Chloe,” he admitted. “I’ve had a problem with drugs, I’ve acted completely ridiculous and through all that, [his parents] have stood by my side.”“Nine months ago, I went to my dad with an apology,” Kyle added. “His words were ‘I love you always, and you are forgiven’ and just like that, I was welcomed back into his life with open arms. I will be forever grateful for his love [and] graciousness.’”Kyle’s December 2025 arrest came on the heels of President Donald Trump pardoning Todd and Julie after they were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud. They served 28 months of their prison sentences. (Julie originally received seven years, while Todd received 12 years.)

“I know they can’t wait to get home and just be with family, and I’m going to remain hopeful that another reconciliation is possible,” Kyle told E! News at the time.

