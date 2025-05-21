Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Family to Star in New Docuseries on Lifetime

The Chrisleys are returning to TV two years after Chrisley Knows Best was canceled, and this time they are admitting that they probably don’t know best. The new docuseries, which currently does not have a title, will not feature Todd and Julie, but will follow the rest of the family — Savannah, Chloe, Grayson, Chase, and “Nanny” Faye Chrisley.

Todd and Julie are both serving prison sentences after being found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion charges. Todd’s children from his first marriage — Kyle and Lindsie — are not expected to appear in the new show.

Per an official logline from the network, “the Chrisleys don’t know best anymore, but they’re doing their best to be there for each other. The family faces the challenge of carrying on the Chrisley name and legacy on their own with only phone calls and brief visits with their incarcerated parents.”

“While Savannah maintains custody of her younger siblings, Chloe and Grayson, she has been fighting tirelessly for a Presidential pardon to free her parents,” it goes on. “Meanwhile, Chase is addressing some life struggles while building his new business and navigating his relationship with his girlfriend Jodi.” Chase was arrested in January for allegedly assaulting the manager of a Twin Peaks “breastaurant” and sports bar.

The Chrisley family will also “expose the raw truth of their lives,” which is far different from what audiences have seen. The series, which is executive-produced by Savannah and Chase, is slated to premiere later this year.

“The family faces a critical point in their lives that will either make the family bond stronger or leave it shattered forever. This series delivers an unfiltered, deeply personal look at their journey and introduces the real Chrisleys as they navigate this new chapter,” the logline continues. The docuseries hails from Bunim/Murray Productions, the EPs behind Surviving R. Kelly, The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, and Confessions of Octomom.

On Savannah’s podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, she revealed in 2023 that they were returning for a series produced by Scout Productions, but they ran into a bit of a delay.

“We were working with a production company, and things were going great,” she told People. “And then, there were some things that were done that I did not like.”

“I backed out. I stepped away, and I said, ‘I’m done. I am not working. I’m not getting myself in a situation I don’t feel comfortable and safe in.” She knew filming was going to start soon, but had pushed all of her business ventures aside to focus on her mom and dad and her siblings.

Chrisley Knows Best ran for nine seasons on USA Network, with a tenth season renewal, before Todd and Julie were sent to prison. Some episodes of Season 10 were filmed and later aired on the network. The E! spinoff series Growing Up Chrisley, featuring Savannah and Chase, aired from 2019 to 2022.

The series followed Todd, who started out in real estate before transitioning to reality TV when the 2008 recession hit his company Chrisley Asset Management, and his family, as they navigated life in Atlanta and Nashville.

Todd and Julie are facing up to a combined 19 years in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion and were sentenced in June 2022. Todd received a 12-year sentence, and Julie received seven years. Each parent also received a 16-month probation. Julie is expected to leave prison in 2028 while Todd’s sentence isn’t over until 2032.

