Todd Chrisley’s Daughter Savannah Makes Stunning Attack on Her Dad’s Prison

Reality star Savannah Chrisley has made shocking new allegations against the “cruel” Florida prison where her father Todd is incarcerated.

During an Instagram Live on Friday, February 7, the Chrisley Knows Best star shared an update on Todd’s life behind bars and made fresh claims about his living conditions and alleged treatment by staff at FPC Pensacola.

Savannah claimed that prison workers recently had a Suspended Imposition of Sentence (SIS) meeting where they implied that Todd is “the money behind all of the cell phones” coming into the prison. She said that they believe Todd is behind videos of what is going on in the facility and they are scared that they will wind up in prison.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley)



“Why are you worrying about ending up in [prison] green if you haven’t done anything illegal?” sad Savannah on Instagram.

Savannah also made outrageous claims that staff had considered planting drugs in Todd’s personal belongings in a bid to get him in trouble.

She said that she is “sick and tired of the abuse” and is putting in for a transfer for her father to a different prison.

“This cruel and unusual punishment is against their constitutional rights,” she said.

The reality TV star also alleged that the prison warden took away all of the men’s visitation rights and their right to the commissary, which allows them to buy items such as food, personal care, writing supplies, and more. Chrisley claims that there are no goods for the men to purchase because the warden “pissed away all of the money” that goes towards buying goods for the inmates.

She also shared photos and videos of alleged conditions at the prison. The first two photos showed where the corrections officers (COs) punched holes in the wall of the men’s shower. The COs are also said to have thrown the inmates’ belongings on the floor, and thrown Pepsi and crumbled food on to their beds. Later photos also featured bugs crawling up the walls and black mold on the ceilings and walls, allegedly from inside the prison.

The reality TV star said she also has audio recordings from the prison that need to be edited by someone so she can send them to the press.

Chrisley claimed that President Donald Trump will “do something about this” despite not sending someone from the Bureau of Prisons to the facility yet. On February 6, Todd and his wife, Julie, asked the president to pardon her parents.

“Just know that if something happens to my father, they have planned this all along,” she said.

Chrisley ended the Live by asking her followers to keep praying and if they have anymore information on the prison to send it her way.

Todd was sentence to 12 years in prison in 2022 after being convicted of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Savannah’s mom, Julie, is currently serving a 7-year sentence at FMC Lexington for the same convictions.