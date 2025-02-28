Savannah Chrisley Visits White House in Bid to Get Trump to Free Her Parents

Savannah Chrisley‘s campaign to free her incarcerated parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, made its way to the White House as the reality star spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

“What a week in Washington, D.C.!” the reality star wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her visit to the nation’s capital. “Walking the halls of CPAC as a Senior Fellow for the Nolan Center for Criminal Justice was an honor beyond words. To stand among those fighting for real reform and freedom, to be a voice in this movement, reminds me why I refuse to stop speaking out. The fight for justice is far from over.”

Todd and Julie were convicted of bank and tax fraud in 2022 and sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison. The couple have maintained their innocence and appealed their sentences. Todd’s request for appeal was denied last year, while Julie was granted a resentencing hearing, though the judge upheld her original 84-month sentence.

Savannah has made it no secret she is hoping for President Donald Trump to pardon her parents, saying on a recent episode of her Unlocked podcast, “I’m asking President Trump for a pardon. I’ve got all the information. I have sent it to everyone that I know to send it to.”

She added, “Even after my parents come home, I will continue to fight for justice for those who can’t fight for themselves, because now I know too much to not do something about it.”

Savannah spoke about her parents’ incarceration and justice reform at the CPAC event before attending the White House for lunch in the West Wing.

“As I stepped through those doors, I couldn’t help but think: If you had told me years ago that I would be here, I wouldn’t have believed you,” she wrote on Instagram. “But God’s plans are bigger than our own. Sometimes, you have to force your way into rooms where you don’t “belong”….because if you’re fighting for what’s right, you absolutely do.”

She also praised Alice Johnson, a criminal justice reform advocate who was sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted in 1996 for her involvement in a Memphis cocaine trafficking organization. President Trump granted her clemency in 2018, and she was released after serving 21 years. On February 20, 2025, Trump named Johnson his administration’s “pardon czar.”

“No one deserves this title more,” Savannah said of Johnson, who, in her new role, will recommend prisoners for clemency. “Alice has lived it, fought it, and never once backed down. She embodies grace, resilience, and relentless courage. I am in awe of her, and I know she will change lives.”

“I will never stop fighting for my parents,” the Chrisley Knows Best alum added. “This week reminded me why I do this. The road is long, the fight is hard, but justice is worth it. We are just getting started.”