‘The View’ Cohosts Grill Savannah Chrisley on Reality TV Truthfulness

For her second day as guest host of The View, one of the “Hot Topic” discussions got a little closer to home for Savannah Chrisley.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum was part of the panel’s discussion on the Reality Check docuseries about America’s Next Top Model and the backlash Tyra Banks has received over her reaction to some of the contestants’ horror stories.

As the cohosts debated whether Banks is to blame for everything that happened, including situations that were determined by producers instead of her, the conversation turned to Chrisley’s own experience in the reality television realm.

“I mean, you can speak to this better because you’ve been in the reality space… As a viewer, I thought that everything I saw was real, and I really did,” Hostin said to Chrisley.

“There’s nothing real about reality, right?” Joy Behar then asked, perhaps rhetorically.

“No, no,” Chrisley agreed before continuing to discuss the merits of the matter. “Signing a consent to be on a show is not signing a consent to be harmed. And I think what’s so important, she sat here on this clip and said, ‘When it comes to production, I wasn’t involved.’ But other times, she loves to call herself ‘a Master Editor, and I ran it, I produced it.’ And you don’t get to claim in one breath, ‘Oh, that’s on production,’ then another, ‘I was the master of it all.'”

Hostin then got more direct with Behar’s questioning by asking Chrisley, “Do you do find with reality shows that a lot of it is very, very produced, and it’s not really real life?”

“Very much so,” Chrisley answered. “I mean, I was on TV for 200 episodes on the show, and they said, ‘Say this, do that.’ During interviews, they would ask you a question and then say, ‘Hey, so this is going to be your answer.’ So I would say it’s maybe 5% of truth, and then they take and build a narrative around it.”

Elsewhere in the episode, things got even more personal when the subject of GLP-1 medications — specifically, whether potential 2028 candidate J.B. Pritzker should have to answer questions about whether he’s taken them — came up. At that, while Chrisley agreed that he should be expected to talk about that, she also fiercely defended the use of the drug for weight loss and hawked her own prescription provider company on air, prompting the other cohosts to admit their own experiences with the medications.

“GLP-1s are cool,” Chrisley, who admitted to losing 40 pounds on them, concluded.

Chrisley will be cohosting for the rest of the week, serving as the first substitute for regular cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin, who is now on maternity leave. Find out who else will step in for Griffin right here.

