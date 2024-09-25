Julie Chrisley Resentencing Verdict Is In: Bad News for Reality Star

The judge’s decision in Julie Chrisley‘s resentencing hearing has been revealed. And it’s bad news for the reality star, reports wsbtv.com.

Chrisley’s case hearing in Atlanta on Wednesday, September 25, determined that she will now serve a sentence of 84 months, which is exactly the same as her original sentencing of seven years. The judge at today’s court hearing refused to reduce her time in prison. The hearing took place at the federal courthouse in downtown Atlanta.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum has been in jail for bank fraud and tax evasion since January 2023, as has her husband, Todd Chrisley. He’s been serving his sentence at Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola while Julie has been serving at FMC Lexington in Kentucky.

Julie’s sentence was vacated in June after a successful appeal. The hearing on Wednesday, September 25 was her official resentencing. The government previously asked the judge to maintain her original sentence of seven years.

When the Chrisleys were first tried, Julie got a lesser sentence than her husband because the judge ruled that there was insufficient evidence to prove that Julie was part of the bank fraud scheme when it began in 2006.

When her appeal for a resentencing trial was accepted in June 2024, and judge said at the time that “Our review of the record hasn’t revealed evidence to show, even by a preponderance of the evidence, that [Julie] was involved in 2006. Indeed, the government’s brief concedes that the evidence shows Julie ‘participated in the bank fraud conspiracy from 2007,’ not 2006,” per People.

The case was then sent to lower courts for resentencing, but Todd’s appeal was rejected. His sentence is 12 years in prison and 16 months of probation.

In the time since her resentencing was announced, Julie requested permission not to attend the hearing remotely via Zoom instead of in person to avoid traveling from Kentucky to Atlanta, but that request was denied. She also requested permission to appear in court in civilian clothing instead of her prison jumpsuit for the hearing. That request was also denied.