Savannah Chrisley Gets Federal Warning Over Her Weight Loss Medicine Website

Martin Holmes
Comments
Savannah Chrisley
Unlocked YouTube

What To Know

  • The FDA issued a warning to Savannah Chrisley over misleading claims on her GoodGirlRX website regarding the approval and effectiveness of weight-loss medications.
  • The agency stated that the compounded drug products offered are not FDA-approved and gave Savannah 15 business days to correct the violations.
  • Chrisley responded by updating her website with disclaimers and clarified that the issue was about website wording, not patient safety.

Reality star Savannah Chrisley found herself under the federal spotlight recently after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) took issue with the wording on her weight-loss medicine website.

According to TMZ, the FDA sent a warning letter to the Unlocked podcast host last month, listing several issues they found in a review of her website, GoodGirlRX.com. Founded by Savannah, GoodGirlRX is described as a “wellness company” that provides “science-backed care designed to support the way women actually live.”

The main issue the FDA took issue with was the claims regarding the GLP-1 products advertised on the website, particularly those containing semaglutide and tirzepatide. Per the Cleveland Clinic, “GLP-1 agonists are medications that help lower blood sugar levels and promote weight loss.”

TMZ states that the feds didn’t like the use of phrases such as “FDA-approved meds,” “FDA-approved options,” and “clinically proven GLP-1 results.”

Savannah Chrisley Reveals Where She Stands With 'The View' Cohosts
Related

Savannah Chrisley Reveals Where She Stands With 'The View' Cohosts

The FDA reminded Savannah that compounded drug products, such as the ones offered on her website, are not FDA-approved. They also took issue with the wording that stated the products had been “evaluated for safety and effectiveness when they have not.”

Savannah was warned that she was in violation of federal law and given 15 business days to make corrections. Failure to do so could have resulted in legal action.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum, whose parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, spent two years in federal prison for bank and tax fraud, appears to have heeded the warning. Her website has since added disclaimers that the GLP-1 drugs are not FDA-approved and has changed wording elsewhere, saying “clinically studied results” rather than “clinically proven.”

In a statement to TMZ, Savannah said, “This was about website wording, not patient safety. There were no fines and no disciplinary action. We’re proud to help women access licensed physicians and we welcome the FDA’s guidance.”

Chrisley Knows Best

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality

Savannah Chrisley




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Hoda Kotb and Chuck Adams on the October 2, 2025, episode of NBC's 'Today'; Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie, Instagram, December 27, 2025.
1
Hoda Kotb Recalls Similar Missing Persons Case to Nancy Guthrie
Joy Behar and Elisabeth Hasselbeck
2
Joy Behar & Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s ‘The View’ Reunion Comes With an Awkward Comment
Nancy Guthrie via Savannah Guthrie's Instagram, January 27, 2025.
3
Small Detail Could Have Prevented Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping, Says Ex-SWAT Boss
Scott Speedman as RJ Decker — 'RJ Decker' Series Premiere
4
Scott Speedman Breaks Down Shocking Reveal in ‘RJ Decker’ Premiere
Logan Marshall-Green as Pete Calvin, Arielle Kebbel as Belle, and Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton — 'Marshals'
5
‘Marshals’ Premiere Is Most-Watched New CBS Scripted Series Since 2018