Savannah Chrisley Gets Federal Warning Over Her Weight Loss Medicine Website

What To Know The FDA issued a warning to Savannah Chrisley over misleading claims on her GoodGirlRX website regarding the approval and effectiveness of weight-loss medications.

The agency stated that the compounded drug products offered are not FDA-approved and gave Savannah 15 business days to correct the violations.

Chrisley responded by updating her website with disclaimers and clarified that the issue was about website wording, not patient safety.

Reality star Savannah Chrisley found herself under the federal spotlight recently after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) took issue with the wording on her weight-loss medicine website.

According to TMZ, the FDA sent a warning letter to the Unlocked podcast host last month, listing several issues they found in a review of her website, GoodGirlRX.com. Founded by Savannah, GoodGirlRX is described as a “wellness company” that provides “science-backed care designed to support the way women actually live.”

The main issue the FDA took issue with was the claims regarding the GLP-1 products advertised on the website, particularly those containing semaglutide and tirzepatide. Per the Cleveland Clinic, “GLP-1 agonists are medications that help lower blood sugar levels and promote weight loss.”

TMZ states that the feds didn’t like the use of phrases such as “FDA-approved meds,” “FDA-approved options,” and “clinically proven GLP-1 results.”

The FDA reminded Savannah that compounded drug products, such as the ones offered on her website, are not FDA-approved. They also took issue with the wording that stated the products had been “evaluated for safety and effectiveness when they have not.”

Savannah was warned that she was in violation of federal law and given 15 business days to make corrections. Failure to do so could have resulted in legal action.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum, whose parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, spent two years in federal prison for bank and tax fraud, appears to have heeded the warning. Her website has since added disclaimers that the GLP-1 drugs are not FDA-approved and has changed wording elsewhere, saying “clinically studied results” rather than “clinically proven.”

In a statement to TMZ, Savannah said, “This was about website wording, not patient safety. There were no fines and no disciplinary action. We’re proud to help women access licensed physicians and we welcome the FDA’s guidance.”