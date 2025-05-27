Trump Pardons Todd & Julie Chrisley, Calls Daughter Savannah to Drop News (VIDEO)

Todd and Julie Chrisley are getting out of prison. President Donald Trump issued full pardons for the Chrisley Knows Best stars for their federal tax-evasion crimes on Tuesday, May 27. This comes after daughter Savannah Chrisley had a meeting with Trump at the White House in February 2025 to try and get pardons for her parents.

Todd and Julie have been serving federal prison sentences since January 2023 after being found guilty of tax evasion in 2022. Trump called Savannah on May 27 to inform her of the pardon, saying that they hoped to have Todd and Julie out of prison by “tomorrow,” May 28. The video was posted to X/Twitter. Grayson Chrisley, Savannah’s younger brother, was also heard on the call saying that he saw Trump’s recent commencement speech at the University of Alabama, at which he is a student.

Savannah went on Instagram Live immediately afterwards to thank Trump, saying things such as, “I am eternally grateful,” “I’m just speechless,” “It still doesn’t feel real, I’m freaking out so I’m going to go and prepare to go pick up my parents,” and “My parents get to start their lives over.”

Savannah was wearing a white “Make America Great Again” hat on the Instagram Live video.

BREAKING! President Trump calls @_ItsSavannah_ to inform her that he will be granting full pardons to her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley! Trump Knows Best! pic.twitter.com/j5WPMOOQ7L — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 27, 2025

Todd and Julie were tried for bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022. After they were both found guilty, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison and Julie was sentenced to seven. Todd’s attempts to appeal his sentence failed. He’s been carrying out his sentence at the Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola.

Julie’s sentence was successfully vacated in September 2024 after an appeal, leading to a resentencing. But that resentencing resulted in the same amount of time ordered to serve, 84 months (seven years). Julie has been serving her sentence in FMC Lexington in Kentucky. They both reported to the respective facilities in January 2023.

Savannah has talked about her parents’ jail time on her podcast and various other public platforms incessantly ever since they reported to prison. She also brought up her parents’ incarceration during her speech at the Republican National Convention in 2024. Her public attempts to get them freed have paid off.

The family is set to star in a new Lifetime reality TV show. The Untitled Chrisley Project description reads, “the Chrisleys don’t know best anymore, but they’re doing their best to be there for each other. The family faces the challenge of carrying on the Chrisley name and legacy on their own with only phone calls and brief visits with their incarcerated parents.”