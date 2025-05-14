Savannah Chrisley Gets Candid About Parents’ Prison Release & What’s Next

Savannah Chrisley has been fighting for the release of her incarcerated parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, but she understands there will be some huge adjustments needed when her mom and dad finally return home.

Todd and Julie were convicted of bank and tax fraud in 2022 and sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison. Both appealed their sentences; Todd’s request was denied, while Julie was granted a resentencing hearing. However, in September 2024, the judge upheld Julie’s original 84-month sentence at FMC Lexington.

Speaking to her grandmother (Julie’s mom), Nanny Pam, on the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, Savannah opened up about the impact her parents’ incarceration has had on the family and how changes will be necessary when they’re finally released.

The reality star touched on all the significant moments her mom and dad are missing, such as her recent break-up with Robert Shiver. “When Robert and I broke up… when mom was like, ‘I just wanna be there… just through all of it.’ Yeah. And she can’t. She wasn’t at Grayson’s graduation,” Savannah said, per People.

“Grayson going to college,” Nanny Pam added. “And the sad part about that is you can never get those things back. They’re gone. They’re in the past. And that’s why I think we have to, as a family, pull together, forgive and try to move forward. We’re not promised tomorrow and [there’s] nothing we can do about yesterday, and we can only live for today.”

Savannah, who became the legal guardian of her younger siblings, Chloe and Grayson, following her parents’ incarceration, responded, “I agree with that, but I also — we know my viewpoint. Just because you’re my family, if you act a fool, that don’t mean I have to get along with you or be family with you. Y’all don’t agree with that, but that’s my viewpoint.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star has previously cut off contact with her older siblings, Kyle and Lindsie Chrisley, Todd’s children from his first marriage.

“Well, sometimes you have to love from a distance, Savannah, and if that’s how you can do it right now, is love from a distance, then do that,” Nanny Pam added. “But I think when your mom and dad get home that there’s gonna be a coming together of the family.”

Savannah stood firm, saying, “There’s going to be a lot of stuff that happens because when they come home, I have already told them that over the past two and a half years, I’ve figured it out. So if they come home thinking they’re gonna rescue individuals and act like nothing’s happened, then I’m out. I told them that, and mama has said, ‘Well, that’s not happening.'”

She also said that when she last spoke to her mom, she told her, “I said, ‘If we’re going to actually all come back together, there needs to be an intensive, week-long therapy that we all go to and hash everything out.’'”

Nanny Pam nodded in agreement as Savannah added, “Because that’s the only way that anything’s gonna be resolved.”