Christina Haack Makes Cryptic Comment Amid Messy Divorce From Josh Hall

HGTV star Christina Haack appears to have taken a dig at her estranged husband, Josh Hall, amid the former couple’s messy divorce.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 2, Haack shared a photo of a man lying on the floor while putting up a Christmas tree. In the caption, the Christina in the Country star praised the man while making a cutting remark in reference to her ex.

“There are still good men left,” Haack wrote, per Hello magazine. “One of them right here single handedly hoisted this 11 foot tree into my home. Appreciate you @capa_a_general.”

The man in the picture was Michael Lange, a member of Haack’s contracting team.

Haack and Hall filed for divorce in July after almost three years of marriage. Since then, the exes have been embroiled in a tense legal battle over spousal support and other financial matters.

The former couple’s latest battle comes over Haack’s decision to put her $4.5 million Tennessee farmhouse on the market despite Hall’s attempt to block the sale. Hall, who cited “irreconcilable differences” for the separation, stated he didn’t consent to the sale of the property.

Hall had filed a temporary emergency court order to stop the sale from happening. While Haack purchased the home before she and Josh were married, he argued in legal documents that the “paydown of the mortgage during marriage” entitled him to a say in what happened to the property.

Haack removed the property listing for a while after Hall had filed his order; however, as of December, the farmhouse is back on the market, suggesting Haack won that particular court battle.

In addition, Haack recently fired her legal team and hired big-shot divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, who has represented the likes of Kim Kardashian, Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears, Johnny Depp, and Ryan Reynolds.

Haack and Hall were meant to star in HGTV’s upcoming series The Flip Off together, alongside Haack’s ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his current wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. Hall exited the series following the divorce, though he had already filmed some content for the show.

In a recent interview, Haak said she “did not enjoy filming with [Hall],” adding, “So, having split up made this, to be honest, so much easier and so much better in every way.”