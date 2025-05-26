Ready for another Flip Off? Tarek El Moussa has us thinking another season of HGTV’s The Flip Offis already getting going.

On Friday, May 23, Tarek posted an Instagram slideshow that included a photo of himself with Flip Off costars Christina Haack, his ex-wife, and Heather Rae El Moussa, his current wife, plus Brayden, his and Haack’s son, from the filming of the Season 1 finale.

In superimposed text reads, “Told her I flipped houses. ‘Oh, have you ever watched HGTV?’ #holyairball.”

In his caption, Tarek added, “You’re talking to the king.”

Who’s to say if this exchange actually happened? (Surely Heather already knew Tarek was an HGTV star when they met!) But El Moussa posting a Flip Off image might mean the second season is a go.

Plus, Haack commented on the slideshow with two horse-racing emoji. Does this mean The Flip Off Season 2 is off to the races?

“SEASON 2!” one fan wrote in the comments, with a clapping-hands emoji.

Other commenters, meanwhile, once again proposed a second season in which Heather teams up with Haack to compete against Tarek. One Instagram user suggested Tarek could have Jeff Lewison his team. “Would be highly entertaining and hysterical,” that person wrote.

Another commenter echoed those ideas and added another twist: that each team gets to choose a house for their opponents to flip. “Huh? Good one?” that commenter wrote.

In a recent Instagram video — presented like an TMZ paparazzo-style interview — Tarek responded to speculation that his ex-wife and his new wife could beat him if they teamed up for Season 2.

“The girls beating me in flipping houses?” he responded. “I think people were drinking way too much on Mother’s Day. Let’s be real.”

(For context, Heather and Hack met for an early Mother’s Day celebration at Brayden’s school.)

Those Season 2 ideas would certainly mark a break from Season 1, which was presented as a house-flipping battle between the El Moussas on one side and Haack and then-husband Josh Hall on the other. Haack and Hall split during filming, however, so Haack soldiered on solo, giving it her all but losing to the El Moussas in the finale. Time for a rematch!