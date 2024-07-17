Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

One of the most highly-anticipated series of 2025 is undoubtedly The Flip Off. HGTV is bringing together former power couple Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall for a competition series like no other.

There’s a very significant twist to The Flip Off. The show will feature Tarek and Christina’s current spouses, Heather Rae El Moussa, and Josh Hall. However, there’s been a notable development in Christina and Josh’s relationship. Will this effect The Flip Off? TV Insider is breaking down all the latest updates about the upcoming series.

When will The Flip Off premiere?

The Flip Off is set to premiere in early 2025 with a two-hour premiere. HGTV has not announced an exact premiere date yet.

Who is in The Flip Off?

Former Flip or Flop couple Tarek and Christina will be teaming up with their current spouses, Heather and Josh, in the new series.

Tarek and Christina were married from 2009 to 2018 and share two children. They previously co-hosted Flip or Flop during their marriage and after their divorce. The series came to an end in 2022.

Tarek married Heather, a cast member on Selling Sunset, in 2021. They co-host the HGTV series The Flipping El Moussas.

Christina starred in her own spinoff, Christina on the Coast, after her split from Tarek, as well as Christina in the Country. She married Ant Anstead in 2018, but they divorced in 2021. She married Josh in 2022.

What is The Flip Off about?

The Flip Off is the ultimate HGTV couples face-off. The show will feature Tarek and Heather going up against Christina and Josh to “see who can find, buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain,” according to HGTV. The network called The Flip Off a “spicy new series that’ll have you saying, ‘What the flip?!'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HGTV (@hgtv)

A teaser for The Flip Off was shared in May 2024. “I’d never thought I’d be doing this,” Christina says in the video. Tarek declares this show “one of the defining moments of my life.”

What happened between Christina and Josh?

TMZ reported that Josh filed for divorce on July 16. According to the court documents, Josh filed for a dissolution of marriage in Orange County, California, citing irreconcilable differences. He listed their date of separation as July 8.

Josh is requesting alimony from Christina and asked the court to eliminate her ability to collect from him. He’s also asking the court to grant him all rights to any HGTV and/or Discovery Network shows or specials they produced during their marriage, which technically includes The Flip Off.

It’s unclear if Christina and Josh’s divorce will have an impact on the release of The Flip Off.

The Flip Off, Series Premiere, 2025, HGTV