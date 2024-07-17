‘The Flip Off’: Everything We Know About Christina Hall’s HGTV Show With Her Exes

Avery Thompson
Comments
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa; Christina Hall and Josh Hall
Instagram

One of the most highly-anticipated series of 2025 is undoubtedly The Flip Off. HGTV is bringing together former power couple Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall for a competition series like no other.

There’s a very significant twist to The Flip Off. The show will feature Tarek and Christina’s current spouses, Heather Rae El Moussa, and Josh Hall. However, there’s been a notable development in Christina and Josh’s relationship. Will this effect The Flip Off? TV Insider is breaking down all the latest updates about the upcoming series.

When will The Flip Off premiere?

The Flip Off is set to premiere in early 2025 with a two-hour premiere. HGTV has not announced an exact premiere date yet.

Who is in The Flip Off?

Former Flip or Flop couple Tarek and Christina will be teaming up with their current spouses, Heather and Josh, in the new series.

Tarek and Christina were married from 2009 to 2018 and share two children. They previously co-hosted Flip or Flop during their marriage and after their divorce. The series came to an end in 2022.

Tarek married Heather, a cast member on Selling Sunset, in 2021. They co-host the HGTV series The Flipping El Moussas.

Christina starred in her own spinoff, Christina on the Coast, after her split from Tarek, as well as Christina in the Country. She married Ant Anstead in 2018, but they divorced in 2021. She married Josh in 2022.

What is The Flip Off about?

The Flip Off is the ultimate HGTV couples face-off. The show will feature Tarek and Heather going up against Christina and Josh to “see who can find, buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain,” according to HGTV. The network called The Flip Off a “spicy new series that’ll have you saying, ‘What the flip?!'”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HGTV (@hgtv)

A teaser for The Flip Off was shared in May 2024. “I’d never thought I’d be doing this,” Christina says in the video. Tarek declares this show “one of the defining moments of my life.”

What happened between Christina and Josh?

Christina Hall & Husband Josh to Divorce After 2 Years of Marriage
Related

Christina Hall & Husband Josh to Divorce After 2 Years of Marriage

TMZ reported that Josh filed for divorce on July 16. According to the court documents, Josh filed for a dissolution of marriage in Orange County, California, citing irreconcilable differences. He listed their date of separation as July 8.

Josh is requesting alimony from Christina and asked the court to eliminate her ability to collect from him. He’s also asking the court to grant him all rights to any HGTV and/or Discovery Network shows or specials they produced during their marriage, which technically includes The Flip Off.

It’s unclear if Christina and Josh’s divorce will have an impact on the release of The Flip Off.

The Flip Off, Series Premiere, 2025, HGTV

The Flip Off

Christina Hall

Heather Rae El Moussa

Josh Hall

Tarek El Moussa

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Isaac Hirsch for 'Jeopardy!'
1
Isaac Hirsch Loses ‘Jeopardy!’ Crown, Explains Massive Mistake
Rob Lowe in '9-1-1: Lone Star,' Alex Aiono, Kekoa Kekumano and Adam Demos in 'Rescue: HI Surf,' and Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk in 'Murder in a Small Town'
2
‘9-1-1: Lone Star,’ ‘Rescue: HI Surf’ & More Fox Fall 2024 Premiere Dates
Sierra Mills, Harrison Hans Luna, Kaylor Martin, Aaron Evans, Daniela Noelle Ortiz-Rivera, Robert Rausch, Maura Higgins on 'Love Island USA' Season 6
3
3 Islanders Sent Home in ‘Savage’ Elimination on ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6
Isaac Hirsch on Jeopardy!
4
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Multi-Day Champ Isaac Hirsch’s Shocking Loss
Anna Sawai in Shogun, and Jeremy Allen White in The Bear
5
2024 Emmy Nominations: ‘The Bear’ & ‘Shōgun’ Lead the Pack