Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, are going to be pillars of support for his ex-wife, Christina Hall. The El Moussas are speaking out about Christina’s recent breakup with Josh Hall.

“Life’s tough, s**t happens,” Tarek told E! News. “We got one shot at life and we gotta do what’s best for us, so whatever she needs, we’re here to help.”

The HGTV couple and Christina will be continuing on with their upcoming series The Flip Off, which was originally supposed to include Christina’s now ex-husband. The couples were going to be competing against each other to see who could find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain.

Heather revealed that The Flip Off will now be “us against her.” However, the couple will be providing “support” to Christina during this difficult time. Tarek’s ex-wife and current wife get along well and have even joked about how much they look alike.

“We do like to gang up on him [Tarek],” Heather said about her dynamic with Christina. Tarek joked “at some point, it’ll be the girls against me” on The Flip Off.

Tarek also revealed that Josh had filmed scenes for The Flip Off, but “interactions were fairly limited on camera.” He didn’t know how the series would address Christina and Josh’s divorce. “There’s a lot of really funny scenes though,” he said.

Josh filed for divorce from Christina on July 15 and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. He listed their date of separation as July 8 and asked for spousal support. However, in her own divorce filing, Christina listed their date of separation as July 7 and asked the court to deny spousal support to her and Josh.

Christina was previously married to Tarek from 2009 to 2018. The couple has two children together, Taylor and Brayden. Tarek married Heather in 2021, and they welcomed their son, Tristan, in 2023.

The Flip Off, Series Premiere, 2025, HGTV