Christina Haack Says Ex Josh Hall Was Jealous of Her Getting Flirty With Tarek

Christina Haack is opening up about filming with her ex, Josh Hall, on her new HGTV reality series, The Flip Off, blasting her estranged husband as “insecure.”

The former couple were set to star in the upcoming renovation series alongside Haack’s first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his current wife, Heather El Moussa. However, Hall exited the series, which had already begun filming, after he and Haack filed for divorce in July.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Haack admitted it “was not fun” filming the show with Hall, saying, “When someone is insecure by you and doesn’t like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything. I feel like I was not shining as bright, to try to not make him feel emasculated. But who wants to live like that?”

The Christina in the Country star went on to say she “did not enjoy filming with [Hall]” and that things improved after their separation. “So, having split up made this, to be honest, so much easier and so much better in every way,” she shared.

She said if Hall had remained, “the show would have been hard to film,” citing, “jealousy over Tarek, [he] doesn’t like our dynamic because Tarek and I have our own dynamic and some could call it flirty. For me, it’s like a sibling-type thing.”

Haack and Tarek were married from 2009 to 2018. The former couple share two children together, Taylor and Brayden. Haack and Hall filed for divorce in July after almost three years of marriage. Since then, the ex-partners have been embroiled in a messy legal battle over spousal support and other financial matters.

Tarek and Heather also spoke with Entertainment Tonight about Hall’s exit from The Flip Off, with the latter saying, “I don’t want to be mean, but it was kind of nice to see him go.”

“At the beginning, she was going through it, but she recovers really quick,” Tarek added, referring to Haack. “You could just tell. Her energy is back. She’s happy. She’s excited about life. She’s doing things.”

Haack agreed, sharing, “It’s true. I’ve been telling him that things were bad for at least a year, probably 18 months, so it wasn’t news to him.”

The Flip Off, January 2025, HGTV