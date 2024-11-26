Christina Haack Hires Kim Kardashian’s Divorce Lawyer Amid Split From Josh Hall

Christina Haack is not holding back when it comes to her messy separation from Josh Hall as she’s fired Dearmey Law APC and hired Kim Kardashian‘s big-shot divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser.

According to Us Weekly, a source told the outlet, “Christina was not happy with the progress or lack thereof,” so she ended things with Dearmey Law and “decided to go with the best divorce attorney out there to try and wrap this up quickly and fairly.”

Haack filed the change of attorney with the Superior Court of California in Orange County last Friday, November 22.

Wasser is known for representing many high-profile celebrities, including the likes of Kardashian, Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears, Johnny Depp, Ryan Reynolds, Gwen Stefani, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Garner, Kevin Costner, Heidi Klum, and Maria Shriver.

In addition,Wasser served alongside her father, Dennis Wasser, as an on-set legal consultant for the movie Liar Liar. She and her father also appeared in the 2014 documentary Divorce Corp.

Haack and Hall filed for divorce in July after almost three years of marriage. Since then, the exes have been embroiled in a tense legal battle over spousal support and other financial matters.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Haack spoke about her relationship with Hall, saying, “When someone is insecure by you and doesn’t like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything. I feel like I was not shining as bright, to try to not make him feel emasculated. But who wants to live like that?”

The Christina in the Country star went on to say she “did not enjoy filming with [Hall]” on the upcoming HGTV series The Flip Off but noted how things improved after their separation. “So, having split up made this, to be honest, so much easier and so much better in every way,” she shared.

Haack is clearly feeling confident with Wasser representing her, as she took to Instagram on Sunday to share a slideshow of bikini photos from her girls’ trip to Punta Mita, Mexico, earlier this month.

“Scorpio season was good to me,” the HGTV star captioned the post.