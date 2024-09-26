Savannah Chrisley Blasts Judge After Mom Julie’s Resentencing Verdict

Savannah Chrisley has slammed the court’s decision as an “injustice” after a judge upheld Julie Chrisley‘s original seven-year prison sentence on Wednesday, September 25.

Julie attended the federal courthouse in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, where the judge refused to reduce her time in prison. The reality star’s eldest children, Savannah and Chase Chrisley, were present for the hearing.

In a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Savannah and Chase appeared alongside their family’s attorney, Alex Little, after the hearing to field questions from the press.

“This is 100 percent [an] injustice,” Savannah said of the court’s decision. “What has happened is an injustice. I will continue to fight for my parents. And I will be as loud as I can possibly be because the judge clearly showed today that she was using my outspokenness to change a system that is so broken.”

Julie has been serving a seven-year federal prison sentence after she and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were convicted in 2022 for bank fraud and tax evasion. In June, an appeals court accepted Julie’s appeal, leading to her court appearance on Wednesday.

Savannah continued to blast the judge’s decision, saying, “I would love to know what steps she has taken to verify or maybe see if the information is accurate… This judge has not done her research when it comes to the conditions [of the prisons my parents are in].”

The Unlocked podcast host has previously spoken out about the prison system, claiming “corrupt” guards have been making life hell for her parents. She has also complained about the prison conditions, alleging there is “no air conditioning” and that “poisonous snakes” are just “casually slithering on the floor” in her mother’s cell.

Savannah told the press that she will continue to advocate for prison reform, “not just for my parents” but for the “thousands of other individuals who are incarcerated.”

“I’m very disappointed, I’m very disappointed,” she added before noting that her family is “moving forward with appealing this sentence and that will happen within the next 14 days.”

Julie’s attorney also slammed the decision, telling the press, “I think when you just talk about public confidence in the courts, it’s a concerning result. I think we’re also incredibly disappointed by the personal attacks on family members; that’s just uncalled for.”