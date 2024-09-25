Julie Chrisley’s Lawyer Reveals Exactly Where She’s Been While ‘Missing’ From Prison

Information about Chrisley Knows Best star Julie Chrisley’s “missing” days from prison is finally surfacing on the heels of her 84-month sentence being upheld.

Following Chrisley’s resentencing hearing in Atlanta on Wednesday, September 25, her attorney Alex Little explained the reason behind her absence from the BOP (Board of Prisons) list, and went into more details about the reality star’s life in prison.

According to People, Little revealed their client has been transported to multiple locations over a five-week span and held in multiple coed custody facilities in Georgia leading up to the hearing.

The attorney added that Chrisley wasn’t allowed to access the outside for more than one hour a day. In the days leading up to Chrisley’s hearing, fans were concerned about her absence from the BOP list, as they wondered about her imprisonment status.

The 51-year-old has served 20 months in prison and was seeking a lighter sentence at the hearing that ultimately changed nothing about her original 84-month punishment. According to Little, his client had been working on becoming an “average prisoner” and as a result earned several certificates behind bars. Julie Chrisley’s two eldest children Savannah and Chase Chrisley were present for the hearing.

In the hearing, Julie Chrisley, who sported a new brown hairdo said, “I’ve had 20 months in prison, but it has been much more leading up to the trial and I apologize for my actions that led to where we are today.”

“I have done everything I can do to get closer to my family,” she added. ‘I’ve taken tests for new skills, such as driving a forklift and serving food in proper ways… this has been the most difficult part of my life. I can’t ever repay my children for what they’ve had to go through and for that, I am so sorry.”

In the end, the judge stated, “I am concerned about the children, but all due respect you don’t get a pass from criminal conduct because you’re a parent.”

The reality star is currently serving time for fraud and tax evasion, as is her husband, Todd Chrisley.