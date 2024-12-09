Savannah Chrisley Slams Her Neighbors Over Trump After Shocking Incidents

Savannah Chrisley is a proud Donald Trump supporter, but her support for the president-elect has sparked friction with her neighbors.

The reality star took to her Instagram Live on Saturday, December 7, where she said she’d just arrived home after visiting her mom, Julie Chrisley, in prison at FMC Lexington in Kentucky. She then described an ongoing beef with her neighbors over the Trump signs in her front yard.

“I don’t know if you guys saw, but during the election, when I put up my Trump signs, there was a neighbor that put their dog s*** right there on my sign at my yard,” she said. “And someone also drew a Hitler mustache on my Trump sign. So what a lovely part of town I live in.”

The Chrisley Knows Best alum, who lives in Nashville, Tennessee, went on to say she was going to leave her signs up until Trump’s inauguration in January. However, she claimed that one of her neighbors called the city, and the city is now threatening to fine her $50 a day for keeping one of her signs up.

“The people I have encountered on the left, the party of love and acceptance, have been absolutely nothing but the opposite of love and acceptance in my neighborhood… filled with so much anger and hate. I find it pretty ironic,” she stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley)

Savannah then read a letter she received in the mail from her “gracious” neighbor. In the letter, the neighbor asked Savannah to “kindly remove” the posters surrounding her property. “The election is far passed over,” the letter read, “don’t be a jerk; it’s holiday time, and we pride ourselves on a well-cared-for environment. Enough is enough.”

The letter didn’t include the name of the sender or a return address.

“It’s my yard… I’ll keep the sign up on the corner until the 10th when the city gave me to take it down, and I’ll keep the other ones up just a little extra longer for you,” Savannah continued.

She finished by tearing up the letter with her teeth, saying, “That’s how much that means to me.”

Earlier this year, Savannah shared a video of a neighbor apparently leaving dog poop by one of her Trump signs. “This gracious neighbor let her dog poop in the neighbor’s yard and then picked it up and left it in my yard,” she wrote on Facebook.

Savannah has been campaigning for the release of her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who are serving federal prison sentences for tax evasion and bank fraud. She spoke about her parents’ case at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in July, and appeared at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Investor Summit at Mar-a-Lago last month.