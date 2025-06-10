Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

John Foster and Breanna Nix did what they do best during their recent reunion in Nashville: Sing!

The American Idol Season 23 finalists filmed themselves singing a rendition of Carrie Underwood and Randy Travis‘ “I Told You So” and posted the video to Instagram.

“Singing with @officialjohnfoster 🔥 Let us know how it sounds to you… Should we finish the rest?” Nix captioned the clip. Foster played guitar as they each sang a verse of the beloved country hit.

The comments section was flooded with supportive messages from fans who begged the singers to complete the video and share the full version. Foster’s girlfriend, Brooklyn Bourque, showed her support, too, by reposting the video to her Instagram Story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Breanna Nix (@breannanixmusic)

“Absolutely Finish It!! It sounds Fantastic! Best Duet I have heard in a very long time!” one person commented, while another added, “Get this thing out here to us quickly! Love love it. Y’all sound amazing together as well.”

Foster and Nix, who came in second and third place on Idol, respectively, spent time in Nashville for CMA Fest last week. They kicked off the festivities with a performance in Music City alongside other American Idol alum on June 4. Season 23 winner Jamal Roberts was also in attendance.

During their time in Nashville, Foster and Nix both made their debuts at the Grand Ole Opry. “The first time I went to the Opry, I fought back tears because I was so overwhelmed with joy,” Foster reflected. “As an amateur country music historian, there is no more significant place to my passion (country music) than the Grand Ole Opry. This has been my #1 dream ever since I started music, and now, because of your support, my dream will come true!”

On her Instagram page, Nix wrote, “It was such a privilege and honor to sing at the @opry.” She also called it a “bucket list” moment.