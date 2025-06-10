Pat Sajak’s Final Spin, Game Shows on Fox, All About Alex, the Astroworld ‘Trainwreck’

Disney / Eric McCandless

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Season Finale 8/7c

Longtime host Pat Sajak, who turned over the daily syndicated Wheel of Fortune reins to Ryan Seacrest this season, now presumably ends his 40-plus year association with Wheel with the Season 5 finale of the primetime celebrity version. He and Vanna White welcome a trio of Tony Award winners to spin the wheel for charity: Hamilton‘s Renée Elise Goldsberry, the legendary Bernadette Peters (currently back on Broadway in the Old Friends Sondheim revue), and Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Tom Griscom / FOX

The 1% Club

Season Premiere 8/7c

If you haven’t noticed, game shows and reality competitions are all the rage during broadcast TV’s summer season. Fox adds to its roster with the second season of the brain-teasing quiz show, with a jovial Joel McHale taking over from Patton Oswalt as host. As before, Joel is surrounded by rows of contestants, 100 in all, who answer logic and deduction puzzles with an escalating degree of difficulty, narrowing the field and adding to a cash pot of roughly $100,000. In the last round, whoever’s left decide whether to go for the toughest question, which only 1% of respondents got right.

Jeff Niera/FOX

The Snake

Series Premiere 9/8c

Thinking has little to do with the gameplay in a new “social survival of the fittest” competition, hosted by a belligerent Jim Jefferies. A cast of 15 “master manipulators” — including an ex-con, a detective, a bounty hunter, an Only Fans creator, a bull rider, a pastor, and a cheerleader — gathers to “befriend, betray, or be gone,” as they quickly form shaky alliances before one is designated “the Snake” by winning an exotic challenge. At a “saving ceremony” that’s actually an elimination round, the Snake picks someone to save, and that person saved another, in a chain reaction until only two are left, and the Snake makes the tough and/or strategic choice about who to send home. Makes you miss tribal council.

Disney

Call Her Alex

Documentary Premiere

“It’s about intimacy. It’s about empowerment,” says Alex Cooper of the approach that made her influential podcast “Call Her Daddy” one of the genre’s most popular while also making her a fortune. A two-part docuseries profiles Cooper as she reflects on growing up in Pennsylvania and developing the groundbreaking podcast with its frank discussions of sex, dating, and mental health. Jane Fonda called her “one of the best interviewers I’ve ever had,” and her fan base obviously agrees.

Courtesy of Netflix

Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy

Documentary Premiere

In a rare weekly premiere strategy, the streamer looks back at shocking events, polarizing personalities, and scandals that captured the public’s attention in such a way that we couldn’t look away even when we wanted to. The eight-part documentary anthology opens with an analysis of the disaster that occurred during 2021’s Astroworld Festival in Houston when a concert featuring Travis Scott ended in tragedy when a surge in the crowd left 10 people dead. The episode explores the chaos with survivors, paramedics, and members of the event’s overwhelmed security staff.

Inside Tuesday TV:

America’s Got Talent (8/7c, NBC): Auditions continue with the judges observing acts including the first (for the show) robot dog boy band. Followed by a new episode of Destination X (10/9c), where newcomers arrive to shake things up.

(8/7c, NBC): Auditions continue with the judges observing acts including the first (for the show) robot dog boy band. Followed by a new episode of (10/9c), where newcomers arrive to shake things up. Frontline (10/9c, PBS): The documentary series presents “Syria’s Detainee Files,” an investigation into the deadly regime of Bashar al-Assad, revealing the secret prison system of torture and execution. The special features interviews with former prisoners, guards, soldiers, and intelligence officers.

(10/9c, PBS): The documentary series presents “Syria’s Detainee Files,” an investigation into the deadly regime of Bashar al-Assad, revealing the secret prison system of torture and execution. The special features interviews with former prisoners, guards, soldiers, and intelligence officers. 1000-LB Roomies (10/9c, TLC): The franchise adds a new series following the wellness journeys of Jaz and Nesha, who met online and became inseparable roommates.

On the Stream:

Gilgo Beach Killer: The House of Secrets (streaming on Peacock): A three-part true-crime docuseries digs into the personal life of alleged serial killer Rex Heuermann, including interviews with his wife, children, and friends, while also tracking the years-long investigation and the stories of his alleged victims.

(streaming on Peacock): A three-part true-crime docuseries digs into the personal life of alleged serial killer Rex Heuermann, including interviews with his wife, children, and friends, while also tracking the years-long investigation and the stories of his alleged victims. The Kollective (streaming on Hulu): Natascha McElhone stars in a thriller about a group of young citizen journalists who become embroiled in global intrigue.

(streaming on Hulu): Natascha McElhone stars in a thriller about a group of young citizen journalists who become embroiled in global intrigue. SailGP: Uncharted (streaming on Paramount+): A sports docuseries profiles America’s Cup winner Jimmy Spithill, an Australian competitive sailor now participating in SailGP, the Formula 1 of sailing.