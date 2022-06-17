Abigail Spencer & Donald Faison Join Jon Cryer’s NBC Comedy Pilot

The upcoming NBC comedy pilot starring Jon Cryer (Two and a Half Men) has found its co-leads as Abigail Spencer (Timeless) and Donald Faison (Scrubs) have signed on to the multi-cam sitcom.

According to Deadline, Spencer will play Julia, the ex-wife of Cryer’s Jim, while Faison will star as the owner of Jim’s favorite sports team who wins Julia’s heart. The series revolves around the ex-couple as they decide to continue to raise their two young kids at the family home, taking turns on who gets to stay with them. This already complicated situation only becomes more of a problem when Faison’s character enters the picture.

The currently untitled project is written by Mike O’Malley (Survivor’s Remorse), who also executive produces with The Conners EP and Boston Red Sox owner Tom Werner, Boston Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck and his wife, Emilia Fazzalari, and George Geyer. Lionsgate Television is the studio.

Spencer is known for her recurring roles on series such as Mad Men, Hawthorne, Suits, and Grey’s Anatomy. She has also had leading roles in the drama series Rectify and the sci-fi series Timeless. Her most recent TV appearance came in the ABC legal comedy-drama Rebel.

Faison, meanwhile, is best known for his leading role as Dr. Chris Turk in the ABC/NBC comedy-drama Scrubs. His other credits include the TV Land sitcom The Exes, the film Clueless and its TV spinoff, and the ABC mystery-thriller Emergence. He will next be seen as Professor Utonium in The CW’s live-action adaptation of the Powerpuff Girls.

If the NBC pilot is picked up, it will mark Cryer’s return to multi-cam broadcast comedy; he previously starred opposite Charlie Sheen in the hit CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men. He won two Emmy awards for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy during his run on the show.

