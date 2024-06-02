9 Stars From This Season’s Canceled Shows We Hope Get Hired ASAP
The silver lining to all the recent TV series cancellations is that big talent is back on the Hollywood job market. From procedural stalwarts to comedy pros to drama veterans, these actors gave it their all on broadcast series that didn’t make it past the 2023–2024 season. Those losses are in-development TV shows’ gains, though, if casting agents know what’s good for them! Here are the actors we need back on our screens stat.
1
11 TV Cliffhangers We Can’t Stop Thinking About
2
What Does Vic’s Future Dream Mean? 7 Burning ‘Station 19’ Series Finale Questions
3
‘Star Trek’: Leonard Nimoy & William Shatner Had ‘Very Challenging’ Relationship
4
See the ‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’ Cast In & Out of Alien Character (PHOTOS)
5
‘The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson’ Reveals O.J.’s Homophobia & More