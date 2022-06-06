‘Scrubs’ Cast & Creator Tease Potential Movie Reunion Special

The cast and creator of Scrubs reunited over the weekend at the ATX TV Festival, where they shared stories from their time on the hit medical comedy-drama and hinted at a potential movie revival.

Showrunner Bill Lawrence was joined by cast members Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, and Neil Flynn for a conversation with Variety‘s Michael Schneider. Towards the end of the panel, the group was asked if they would be interested in a reboot of sorts — and they all appeared to be on board with the idea.

“I think we all want it. We all would love to work together again. It’s just that it’s really hard,” Faison said (via Variety). “It can’t be a full season of a show — it would have to be a movie or something like that, where you could only give a couple of months to it. Everyone is doing things.”

Faison is set to portray Professor Drake Utonium in Diablo Cody’s live-action Powerpuff Girls movie, which is still in pre-production. Meanwhile, Braff is working on Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, Reyes is starring in the upcoming horror movie Smile, while Chalke has a main role in the Netflix drama Firefly Lane.

And as for Lawrence, he is currently busy as the co-creator, writer, and executive producer of the hit comedy Ted Lasso. “This dude’s never going to be free again,” Faison said, motioning towards Lawrence. Braff added that they would only do the project if Lawrence was involved, comparing it to E.T. and how there would only be an E.T. 2 if Steven Spielberg was doing it.

However, Lawrence said he is in, stating, “We’re gonna do it because we’re lucky enough that people care.” He went on to say, “Top to bottom, we enjoy spending time with each other. If you ever have an excuse to work with people that you’d want to spend time with anyways, run to it… It’s worth it to me to see Neil back in that jumpsuit again.”

Scrubs originally aired from 2001 to 2010, first on NBC and later on ABC, and centered on the lives of employees at the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital.