21 Best Soap Opera Returns in 2024: ‘GH’s Jonathan Jackson, ‘Y&R’s Jess Walton, and More, Ranked
The revolving door of soaps never quite stops spinning. Many actors come back to the genre after being away from it for several months, a few years, or, in the case of one actor on our list this year, 38 years! Some take on new roles while others reprise their previous parts.
No matter how long these stars have been gone, devoted fans of Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and Young and the Restless heartily embrace both the actors and their characters as they re-appear on our screens.
Scroll down to check out our list of memorable returns in 2024!