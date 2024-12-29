XJJohnson / jpistudios.com; Disney / Christine Bartolucci

Both Loring and Hearst’s returns are our top choices for Best Soap Opera Returns 2024!

In the early 1980s, bad girl-turned-heroine Liz established herself as one of DAYS’s most popular leading ladies. Liz’s controlling husband Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) had forbidden his wife to tell true love Neil that she cared about him but he couldn’t stop Liz from singing her feelings. Liz’s emotional rendition of “Always on My Mind” told viewers how she truly felt. That was soap opera star-crossed romance at its finest!

DAYS invited Loring, after a 36-year absence, back to the show so she could pay tribute to the late, great Bill Hayes (ex-Doug). Loring, known for her duet hit song with Carl Anderson, Friends & Lovers, walked back onto the show as if no time at all had passed. The show revealed that during Liz’s time away from Salem, she has given birth to two sons (a likely nod to Loring’s two real-life sons Brennan Thicke and singer Robin Thicke). We saw just how much Liz cared for Doug as a friend and professional supporter through flashbacks. Her visit to Salem was brief but memorable. We’re hoping that DAYS brings Liz back again in the near future!

GH scored a big victory when it brought back three-time Daytime Emmy-winner Hearst as cutthroat attorney Ric Lansing. The show gave Hearst a terrific storyline and he ran with it! Ric re-entered the scene at just the right time – when his daughter Molly (Kristen Vaganos) came into conflict with her half-sister Kristina (Kate Mansi), whose father just happens to be Ric’s half-brother Sonny.

In court, Ric went in for the kill when he cross-examined Kristina, who demanded justice from Ava Jerome (Maura West), the woman Kristina blamed for the death of her unborn daughter. Ric keenly used the surrogate mother’s emotions against her when she was on the witness stand, resulting in jury members finding reasonable doubt. Even attorney Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), who doesn’t care for Ric at all, couldn’t help but admire Ric’s legal acumen. Bravo to Hearst for not missing a beat since reprising his role.