Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Young and the Restless Newsletter:

Christopher Cousins has joined the cast of The Young and the Restless in a recurring role, CBS has announced. The actor will make his Y&R debut on Tuesday, April 30.

He has been cast as “Alan Laurent,” a psychiatrist and friend of Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) from her time in Paris, CBS has revealed. Alan will appear across multiple episodes after his April 30 debut.

Cousins is best known for his performance as conman Cain Rogan in 41 episodes of One Life to Live from 1991 to 2008. He also played Dr. Kirk in six episodes of General Hospital in 2020, 10 episodes of UnREAL from 2016 to 2018 (as Gary), and seven episodes of Glee from 2013 to 2015 (as Superintendent Bob Harris).

Most recently he was seen in two episodes of The Resident in 2022 and 2023. His other most notable performance was as Ted Beneke in 13 episodes of Breaking Bad.

Ashley’s time in Paris has been a point of contention in the current season of Y&R. In a February 1 episode, she returned to a Paris café to figure out what really happened to her there, but she was gaslit by those who don’t want her to know the truth.

Ashley appeared to be losing her mind, but it may have been an act of vengeance from Tucker (Trevor St. John), who was angered by Ashley abandoning their business and marriage dealings. Cousins joining as a psychiatrist and friend of Ashley’s is an interesting twist to this Paris plot.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS. The soap opera was created by Lee Phillip Bell and William J. Bell. Josh Griffith has served as the sole head writer and executive producer since 2019.