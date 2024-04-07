Gloria Loring Returning to ‘Days of Our Lives’ After Nearly 40 Years

Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

After nearly 40 years since Liz Chandler was last seen in Salem, Gloria Loring has announced that she will be bringing back the beloved character to the NBC-turned-Peacock soap opera, Days of Our Lives.

Deidre Hall, who plays Marlena on the show, revealed the news in an interview with Alan Locher on an episode of the YouTube show The Locher Room.

“Speaking of gems, we’re having a number of people coming back to the show in the next few weeks for episodes that we’re doing,” said Hall. “And Gloria Loring is going to be coming back.”

This development follows the recent news that fellow Days of Our Lives actor Stephen Schnetzer, who played Steve Olsen, is also set to make a return for upcoming episodes of the show.

“I have an announcement to make — breaking news,” Schnetzer said on The Locher Room on Friday, March 29. “As far as I know, next week I’m flying out to L.A. I hope I’m not giving anything up, but they’ve asked Steve Olson to come back for a couple of episodes. I’ll say no more than that.”

Fans have been speculating that Loring and Schnetzer’s return is to honor the late Bill Hayes‘ character, Doug Williams. Hayes played the character on Days of Our Lives for over 50 years. He met his wife, Susan Seaforth Hayes, during his first year on the show, and together they played the married couple Doug and Julie Williams for years. Hayes died on January 12, 2024 at 98.

Loring, 77, played Liz on the show from 1980-1986. She had many different storylines, including romances with Don Craig (Jed Allan), Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) and Neil Curtis (Joe Gallison). She was even at one point kidnapped by Marlena Hall (Hall) and shot Marie Horton (Maree Cheatham).

After 40 years away from the show, fans are excited to see what Liz has been up to in the meantime.