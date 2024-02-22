‘Days of Our Lives’: Lamon Archey & Sal Stowers Make Dramatic Return to Salem

Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

There is a shake-up coming to Days of Our Lives as fan-favorites Lamon Archey (Eli Grant) and Sal Stowers (Lani Price Grant) are set to return to Salem next week.

According to MichaelFairmanTV, Archey and Stowers will make their much-anticipated return on the Monday, February 26, episode, when Elani arrives to check on the health status of Paulina (Jackée Harry).

Speaking to Soap Opera Digest about the comeback, Archey said, “It was definitely good to get back in the mix of things with Sal and have some scenes with her, and I’m sure it will be really exciting for the fans to be able to see Eli and Lani together again.”

Stowers first joined General Hospital in 2015, while Archey came aboard in 2017. After a one-night stand that culminated in the birth of their stillborn son, Lani and Eli ultimately ended up together and married in 2020. They went on to have twins, a boy and girl, over a year later into their marriage.

The actors left the long-running soap in 2022 when they went off-contract, but both made a return in a guest arc in 2023.

Archey went on to say, “I was excited to see Sal. It had been a long time since I had had any scenes with her, so it was definitely good to come back and work with Sal again.”

“It’s always great working with Sal,” he continued. “Our friendship goes well beyond Days of Our Lives. I knew her before [we worked together on the show]m so there’s never the thing where we have to get used to each other again or feel like we have to dust off the cobwebs.”

He also enthused about the chance to reconnect with other old castmates. “I was definitely looking forward to catching up with Jim [Reynolds, Abe] and always Susan [Seaforth Hayes, Julie],” he shared. “Anytime I go there, I always go to her room and see if she’s in there, whether I have a scene with her or not. I always try to touch base with her.”