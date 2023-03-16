Kristian Alfonso Previews Bo & Hope’s Returns to ‘Days of Our Lives’

Like Sands Through the Hourglass… Subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

It’s good to have hope on daytime.

For long-running Days of Our Lives, which hopped to Peacock from NBC last September, that means Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). She’s back in Salem for the first time since 2020. “Who said Hope is in Salem?” Alfonso asks, chuckling.

Secrets aside, Hope returns on Friday, March 17 hot on the trail of villainous Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson), who tried to murder her last year in the Beyond Salem spinoff. “Hope does not leave stones unturned,” Alfonso says.

Hope is “utterly, completely shaken” to learn that Megan may have played a role after pals Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), Kate (Lauren Koslow), and Marlena (Deidre Hall) were killed by a lethal toxin. (Viewers have already seen the trio enjoying gal pal time in heaven!)

On her search, she reunites with detectives Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and John Black (Drake Hogestyn). Working with her fellow daytime vets and good friends was a highlight, says Alfonso, after the three didn’t get to share any screen time on Beyond Salem.

And speaking of the spinoff, the biggest surprise is forthcoming: the love of Hope’s life, Bo Brady (Peter Reckell), who died of a brain tumor in 2015, woke in Megan’s cryogenic chamber at Beyond Salem’s end. That sparked Alfonso’s return, reuniting supercouple “Bope.”

“I couldn’t leave the audience hanging with Bo opening his eyes at the end!” she exclaims in teasing a “very clever twist” still ahead.

