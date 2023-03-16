Kristian Alfonso Previews Bo & Hope’s Returns to ‘Days of Our Lives’

Jim Halterman
Comments
Days of Our Lives Krisitian Alfonso
Preview
Chris Haston/NBC

It’s good to have hope on daytime.

For long-running Days of Our Lives, which hopped to Peacock from NBC last September, that means Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). She’s back in Salem for the first time since 2020. “Who said Hope is in Salem?” Alfonso asks, chuckling.

Secrets aside, Hope returns on Friday, March 17 hot on the trail of villainous Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson), who tried to murder her last year in the Beyond Salem spinoff. “Hope does not leave stones unturned,” Alfonso says.

Hope is “utterly, completely shaken” to learn that Megan may have played a role after pals Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), Kate (Lauren Koslow), and Marlena (Deidre Hall) were killed by a lethal toxin. (Viewers have already seen the trio enjoying gal pal time in heaven!)

On her search, she reunites with detectives Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and John Black (Drake Hogestyn). Working with her fellow daytime vets and good friends was a highlight, says Alfonso, after the three didn’t get to share any screen time on Beyond Salem.

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem - Season 2

Howard Wise/Peacock

And speaking of the spinoff, the biggest surprise is forthcoming: the love of Hope’s life, Bo Brady (Peter Reckell), who died of a brain tumor in 2015, woke in Megan’s cryogenic chamber at Beyond Salem’s end. That sparked Alfonso’s return, reuniting supercouple “Bope.”

'Days of Our Lives': Deidre Hall Advises 'Stay Calm and Carry On' After Marlena's Death (VIDEO)
Related

'Days of Our Lives': Deidre Hall Advises 'Stay Calm and Carry On' After Marlena's Death (VIDEO)

“I couldn’t leave the audience hanging with Bo opening his eyes at the end!” she exclaims in teasing a “very clever twist” still ahead.

Days of Our Lives, Weekdays, Peacock

Days of our Lives - Peacock

Days of our Lives where to stream

Days of our Lives

Kristian Alfonso

Peter Reckell

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Stephen Webb in the March 15, 2023 episode of 'Jeopardy!'
1
Final ‘Jeopardy!’ Stumps Contestants — Did You Get It?
Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk
2
‘Monk’ Reunion Movie Starring Original Cast Coming to Peacock
Timothy Bliefnick jokes with Steve Harvey on Family Feud
3
See ‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joke With Steve Harvey
Nicole and Chris from 'Married at First Sight' Season 16
4
‘MAFS’: 4 Key Moments From ‘Moonshine and Monthiversaries’
Patrick Stewart in 'Star Trek: Picard'
5
‘Picard’ Welcomes Another Familiar Face, March Madness Begins, Delicate Surgery on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & More ‘Good Trouble’