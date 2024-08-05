The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Lucky Spencer is in the building! On August 5, General Hospital’s official social media accounts shared the first photo of Jonathan Jackson back on set.

“We are so very lucky (see what we did there) to have @jonathanjacksonhq back in the building… and you won’t have to wait long to see what he has in store for Port Charles,” the caption read. Jackson stood in front of an old poster that featured “Luke & Laura” in huge lettering, along with silhouettes of the supercouple holding hands.

Jackson’s return was announced back in June 2024. This will be the actor’s first time back on GH since 2015. He originated the role of Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura’s (Genie Francis) son when he was only 11 years old. During his runs on the long-running soap, Jackson has won five Daytime Emmy Awards.

In a recent interview with costars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, Jackson admitted that Francis played a major role in his return to the soap. “That has a huge part in it for me,” he said on The Daily Drama podcast.

“I got to work with her very briefly in 2015 for those few episodes, but I always thought, ‘Man, I would love to be able to really get to work with her again.’ That definitely came into play,” he added.

The actor’s exact return date has not been revealed, but it will be in the coming weeks. In addition to his mom, Lucky will be crossing paths with familiar faces, including on-again-off-again love Liz (Rebecca Herbst).

One person Jackson will not be sharing the screen with on GH this time around is Geary, who plays his onscreen dad. Geary’s iconic character was seemingly killed offscreen in a cable car accident. Geary stepped away from the role in 2015, but he recently reunited with costar Kelly Monaco in Amsterdam.

General Hospital, Weekdays, Check Local Listings, ABC