Valarie Pettiford, best known to soap fans as Dr. Sheila Price on One Life to Live and sitcom viewers as Deirdre “Big Dee Dee” LaFontaine Thorne on Half & Half, makes her Young and the Restless debut Tuesday, October 29.

The actress is taking on the role of Amy Lewis, which was originated in the 1980s by Stephanie E. Williams. (Ironically, Williams took on Pettiford’s OLTL role of Sheila after she left the ABC soap in 1994!)

TV Insider chatted with the delightful Pettiford about her return to soaps and what viewers can expect to see from Amy.

You have a slew of credits but soap opera fans know you best as Sheila from OLTL and Det. Courtney Walker from Another World. How’d you get started in soaps?

Valarie Pettiford: Another World was one of my first acting gigs as a non-dancer. It helped me make that transition. I was always a soap fan. I grew up watching them with my parents, especially my mom and also, my grandmother, my sister, my aunts…one of my favorite shows was Another World. So, to be on it and work with actors including Victoria Wyndham [Rachel] was a dream come true. All the stars on that show were amazing.

It’s still hard to believe all the New York-based soaps that gave opportunities to so many are gone.

I learned so much there. I got my acting chops [in daytime]. Another World was a piece of heaven. Then, I moved on to One Life to Live and worked with actors including Erika Slezak [Viki]. That show was like being in a MasterClass. I watched all these actors memorize dialogue and give performances of a lifetime on a daily basis. I was scared to death [at the beginning]. I’m so grateful I started off that way. Isn’t it wonderful?

What prompted you in 1994 to leave Llanview and see what else was out there? It’s clearly all worked out!

Well, I’m a dancer first. I will always consider myself a dancer first. I went to the High School of Performing Arts [in New York] as a dance major. I left school in my junior year to do my first project, which was being a dancer in The Wiz — the movie. Originally, I wanted to be a ballerina. I changed directions and became a modern dancer. I went and studied acting and made a conscious choice. Another World and The Equalizer were my first two acting gigs.

Did you find it challenging to go from dancing to acting in terms of industry reaction?

It’s really about letting the casting directors see you in a whole other light. I was fortunate enough that they did. I’m a big believe in taking class and honing your craft and studying. We’re constantly learning.

One of the shows you’re most known for is Half & Half. What was that experience like?

Half & Half was one of the best experiences of my life. I will say it was also one of the scariest times of my life because I was coming in with the credits that I had but the cast that I was working with were veteran TV comedic actors. I was scared to death at every single table read. We had four cameras and a live audience so, in that respect, it felt like theater to me. Having been on soaps helped a great deal. It all starts from the top. We had one of the best producers – Yvette Lee Bowser and an incredible director, Ellen Gittelsohn. The crew and the cast were all great. It was a dream come true.

Some shows from UPN and The WB moved to The CW, some didn’t. I remember talking to you around that time and you had a very positive optimistic outlook about the future whether or not Half & Half went to The CW.

Thank you. I’m not saying it doesn’t get difficult at times. I guess it’s my upbringing — my incredible family and my friends. I’ve always tried to look at the brighter side and be optimistic. When I teach dance, I tell my students to keep that instrument flowing. As my life coach would say, “Keep that pilot light lit!” When it’s slow in television and film projects, you can go back to the theater. When that gets slow, you can do something else. I believe in keeping my instrument well-oiled. I think that 99 percent of the business is rejection. You have to build up a tough skin.

How did your joining Y&R come about?

My agent called and said Y&R is interested in you playing this part and I said, “I’m in!” I had no questions. I was aware of all the brilliant actors on it. I worked with Nathan Purdee [ex-Nate, Y&R] on One Life to Live [where he played Hank]. So, it’s a funny, full-circle thing.

Did you know Stephanie E. Williams, who played OLTL’s Sheila after you, originated the role of Amy?

Yes. I found that out when I saw a picture of Stephanie with Nathan and Phil Morris [ex-Tyrone]. Nathan was my love interest on One Life to Live. Phil and I played husband and wife on Black-ish.

What can you say about what brings Amy back to Genoa City?

I can tell you that I enlist Nate [Sean Dominic, Nathan’s son] for some help.

Soaps tape pretty quickly. How have you found the pace of being back in daytime?

It brought back those memories of being fast and furious. It’s such a well-oiled machine here. Because of my training from back in the day, it was like riding a bike. It came right back [when I did a scene with] Sean Dominic [Nate] — the most delicious human on the face of this earth! I got to work with him on my first day.

Any other first impressions or folks with whom you’re reconnecting?

I ran into Christopher Cousins [Alan, Y&R; ex-Cain, OLTL; ex-Mark, Another World]. He and I worked on two soap operas together. I know Peter Bergman [Jack] from when he was on All My Children [as Cliff]. And can we talk about Susan Walters [Diane]? They have TVs in the dressing rooms and I can watch what people are doing. I watched that diva! Oh, my God! What a force she is. I met her in hair and makeup. She’s the nicest! Beth Maitland [Traci] came up to me and said our characters were friends back in the day.

The directors — I’ve had a different one each time I’ve gone to set and each one is as delicious as the last one. I love the crew, hair, and makeup…wardrobe! And can I tell you how much I love Matt Kane [publicist, Y&R]? These are some of the nicest humans, truly. I’m having an incredible experience right now. This goes back to what you said about me being optimistic. I have said to God, and this was years ago, “I just want to do great work with great people and great writing…please God, let me work with great people.” I’m not saying that there haven’t been a couple of crazies in the mix but that’s fine. I’d say 99.5 percent of the time it’s been incredible!

